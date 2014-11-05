Xigmatek's Eris Mini-ITX Case Can Fit Full-Size GPU

If you've been on the lookout for a new Mini-ITX case but have been disappointed that most of them are either too big, plastic, clunky, or just incompatible with your desired hardware, Xigmatek might have the solution. The company just revealed a new enclosure called Eris.

Eris is a Mini-ITX case made out of SECC steel and ABS plastic. It measures 355 mm long, 225 mm wide, 180 mm tall, and when empty weighs just 3.06 kg. Inside you'll be able to fit decently powerful hardware, for a compact Mini-ITX system. This includes a standard ATX PSU, CPU coolers up to 140 mm tall, and a dual-slot graphics card up to 300 mm long.

Storage placement is rather limited, with the 5.25" optical drive bay offering room for either an optical drive or a combination of a 3.5" and 2.5" hard drive. On top of the limited storage mounting space, if you want to use the 240 mm radiator mount you won't have any at all, as it will get in the way. Despite that, you'll certainly be able to squeeze a 2.5" SSD into a corner somewhere, or just stick to using an M.2 SSD on a supporting motherboard.

Both the top and the bottom of the case have dust filters. Two USB 3.0 ports and the standard pair of HD audio jacks handle front I/O connectivity.

All things considered, you can build a relatively powerful and compact gaming system in this chassis; you'll just have to ease up on your storage needs.

Xigmatek did not reveal pricing or availability, although we don't expect this case to cost all that much. AsSub-$60 price tag would be appropriate.

