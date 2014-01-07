Zotac New Zbox nano ID67 Series Packs Haswell

Zotac today took the wraps off its new Zbox nano ID67 series with 4th Generation Intel Core technology. Specifically, it runs an Intel Core i3 4010U, a 1.7 GHz, dual-core, 3 MB L2 cache CPU.

Its Intel HD Graphics 4400 gives the Zbox nano ID67 series with high-definition video decoding acceleration and DirectX 11 compatibility. For wireless connectivity, it packs Gigabit Ethernet, 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.0.

Its small packaging also means that it'll be the perfect companion for your display, and it includes a bundled VESA75/100 mount.

Specifications:

Product Name ZOTAC ZBOX nano ID67 series SKU ZBOXNANO-ID67ZBOXNANO-ID67-PLUS Memory 1 x 204-pin DDR3 SO-DIMM slots (Up to 8GB)DDR3-1600 Hard Disk Support 1 2.5-inch HDD / SSD PLUS Configuration 4GB DDR3 / 500GB 5400RPM HDD CPU Intel Core i3 4010U (dual-core, 1.7 GHz, 3MB L2) GPU Intel HD Graphics 4400 Video Memory Shared Memory Display Options HDMI & DisplayPort Memory Card Reader 7-in-1 (SD/SDHC/MMC/SDXC/MS/MS Pro/xD) SATA NA Ethernet 10/100/1000 Mbps WiFi Onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi & Bluetooth 4.0 USB Ports 2 USB 2.0 (front)4 USB 3.0 ports (back) Audio HDMI audio (bitstream)Combo mini-Optical S/PDIF / analog output DirectX® Support DirectX 11 Other Features HDCP: Yes Software Features Windows Capability Windows 7 & 8 ready

