64GB of DDR5 RAM is a staggering $216 in this latest Newegg deal — Get a 9800X3D, X870-P motherboard, case, and a free AIO for just $939
Deals
By Stewart Bendle published
Another storming bundle from Newegg
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This has been a good week for much-needed deals and discounts on precious memory for our beloved PCs. Newegg has hosted a bunch of combo deals that have been selling out fast, but luckily, new ones have been arriving to fill the gaps, often mixing in a different component. Today’s absolute gem of a deal gives you the start of a fantastically powerful gaming