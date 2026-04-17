64GB of DDR5 RAM is a staggering $216 in this latest Newegg deal — Get a 9800X3D, X870-P motherboard, case, and a free AIO for just $939

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Another storming bundle from Newegg

Newegg bundle
(Image credit: GSkill, AMD, MSI, Corsair)

This has been a good week for much-needed deals and discounts on precious memory for our beloved PCs. Newegg has hosted a bunch of combo deals that have been selling out fast, but luckily, new ones have been arriving to fill the gaps, often mixing in a different component. Today’s absolute gem of a deal gives you the start of a fantastically powerful gaming