AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 12-core CPU hits all-time low of $199 — Zen 4 chip brings unbeatable value at $16.58 per core

If you’re looking for a performant processor, the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is currently on sale on Woot! for just $199.99. The chip normally retails for $316, saving you $116 off the regular price. The Ryzen 9 7900X launched at $549, so today's offer is 63% below its original MSRP. However, you should grab this deal now if you’ve decided to get a new CPU, as the sale price lasts only nine days or until supplies run out.

Get the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X on Woot!

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X isn’t particularly new, having been released in 2022 and has since been superseded by the Ryzen 9000 family, specifically the Ryzen 9 9900X. But despite being a four-year-old processor, the Ryzen 9 7900X still delivers strong performance in both single- and multi-threaded workloads, and it also boasts good overclocking potential if you want to squeeze more power out of it.

The only downside with this processor (and AM5, in general) is that it only relies on DDR5 memory, meaning you’ll have to shell out a lot of cash for RAM modules, given the state of the market right now. But if you’re building a PC from scratch, consider looking at these RAM combo deals to save a few dollars when shopping for memory and all the other components that you need.

All-time low price Save 37% ($116.01) AMD Ryzen 9 7900X: was $316 now $199.99 at Woot! The Ryzen 9 7900X was one of AMD's top-performing processors in the Ryzen 7000-series family. It features 12 cores and 24 threads, with a max boost clock of 5.6 GHz and 64MB of L3 Cache.

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You get strong computing performance from the Ryzen 9 7900X, with its 12-core/24-thread configuration and a 4.7 GHz base clock that can boost up to 5.6 GHz. Although it does not have the humongous 128MB L3 cache found on the X3D variant of this chip, it still has a healthy 64MB, which should be sufficient for many applications.

More importantly, since this is an AM5 chip, you can easily upgrade to the 9000-series or even future Ryzen generations, thanks to AMD’s promise to support the socket through 2027 and beyond. That way, you don’t have to spend so much on a new motherboard and RAM kits if you want to upgrade to whatever AMD is preparing to deliver in the next few years. The Ryzen 9 7900X at $199.99 is a good starting point for an AM5 system or an upgrade from an older Ryzen chip.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized