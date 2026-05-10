AMD's excellent Radeon RX 9070 with 16 GB of VRAM hits all-time low pricing  — PowerColor Hellhound variant is 23% off list price

Thanks to the AI boom causing supply shortages for so many components, it's become a uniquely difficult time to build a PC right now. Indeed, RAM and storage are exorbitantly priced, but even GPUs have gotten more expensive in the past few months. You can still get a good deal here and there, and we've spotted one for you that's hard to miss — AMD's RX 9070 for just $554 on Amazon, down $165 from its typical ask.

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1440p beast Save 23% ($165.96) PowerColor Hellhound RX 9070 : was $719.99 now $554.03 at Amazon All-time low price AMD's Radeon RX 9070 is a capable card across almost every resolution. Expect solid 1080p and 1440p performance, with 4K at steady framerates with upscaling. Equipped with 16GB of VRAM, the RX 9070 can run just about every modern title. and even excell in productivity tasks.

This is not the cheapest RX 9070 we've ever seen, but it's close, and it's certainly the most affordable one at this moment. The card itself needs no introduction; we've placed it as the number two pick in our best GPUs roundup for a reason. The 9070 is often outshone by the RX 9070 XT, but don't sleep on this card's value. It can stand its ground against the RTX 5070, delivering buttery-smooth 1440p performance across any game.

Featuring 56 Compute Units, paired with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM across a 256-bit wide bus, the RX 9070 has the same memory bandwidth as the 9070 XT. PowerColor's Hellhound variant has a 12-layer PCB with an 8+1 phase power design, and a dedicated 3+2 phase VRM for the memory. The company is also using PTM7950 on the core, and there's a dual BIOS switch that alternates between an OC and a silent profile. The card doesn't have any RGB because it's going for a sleek and minimal aesthetic.

The RX 9070 actually beats the RTX 5070 in rasterization across all resolutions we tested, almost matching the last-gen RX 7900 XT flagship. Similarly, Nvidia's RTX 4070 Ti is weaker than the 9070 overall, while the 4070 Ti Super barely bests it. The story changes when it comes to ray tracing; AMD's offering is definitely better than its previous-gen architecture, but it still falls behind the Green Team, with the 9070 slotting right below the 4070 Super for ray traced workloads.