Astonishing bundle makes 64GB of DDR5 RAM just $216, $100 cheaper than 32GB — get a 9800X3D, G.Skill Ripjaws S5 DDR5-6000 RAM, case, motherboard, and CPU cooler for just $999
Deals
By Stewart Bendle published
One of Newegg's best bundle deals so far
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