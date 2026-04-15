Astonishing bundle makes 64GB of DDR5 RAM just $216, $100 cheaper than 32GB — get a 9800X3D, G.Skill Ripjaws S5 DDR5-6000 RAM, case, motherboard, and CPU cooler for just $999

Deals
By published

One of Newegg's best bundle deals so far

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)