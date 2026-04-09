PC Components CPUs Intel and Google announce multi-year chip deal — Google will deploy Intel Xeon with custom IPUs for next-gen AI, cloud infrastructure News By Anton Shilov published 9 April 2026 X86 is alive and kicking. Did anyone have doubts? (Image credit: Intel) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.