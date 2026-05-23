Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon 2 Combo 3D printer gets a $50 discount — brings beginner friendly 3D printing at $399

For those who are planning to dip their toes into the world of 3D printing, the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is currently on sale over at Elegoo’s official website. Introduced earlier this year, this four-spool equipped colored 3D printer combo was originally introduced at $449, but it is currently available at a $50 discount bringing the cost down to $399. The limited period sale ends in four days and comes with additional discounts if you bundle the 3D printer with certain parts, accessories, and filaments.

The Centauri Carbon 2 is a family-friendly 3D printer targeting beginners and hobbyists. It essentially replaces the Centauri Carbon and features four spool holders, a multi-material system, and a large touch screen with an easy-to-understand UI. It even offers reliable calibration and auto bed leveling thanks to its 31 intelligent sensors.

Offering a total build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm, it comes with a hardened steel nozzle capable of heating filament as high as 350-degrees celsius. It also features a smart temperature control system, allowing you to keep the front door closed during printing. In terms of print speeds and acceleration, the company claims a maximum acceleration of 20,000mm/s² and 500mm/s top print speed. The printer also comes with the CANVAS system that offers seamless 4-color printing, instant color switching, and smart filament detection. Elegoo notes that the printer offers support for a variety of materials, including PLA, PETG, TPU, ABS, ASA, and PET.

The Centauri Carbon 2 Combo is a solid recommendation especially when compared to other multi-color 3D printers currently available in the market. It offers a fairly large build volume, fast print speeds, and a wide ecosystem support. If you have been planning to get started with multi-material or multi-color 3D printing without spending a fortune, the current discounted price of $399 makes the printer an excellent option to consider.

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