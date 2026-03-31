At just $17.68 per Terabyte, this 22TB external Seagate Expansion HDD is one of the cheapest hard drives on the market — backup copious amounts of data for $389

March 31st has rolled around again, and on this date, we are reminded to take a moment to think about how we back up our precious digital data. That's right, it's World Backup Day. In this modern era of computing, it's easy to lose track of where your digital photos and videos, movies and media, or other data is stored. You can purchase cloud accounts with large allowances, but it's always good to have some redundancy.

One of the best-value large-storage drives we've spotted today is available at Best Buy. The Seagate Expansion External 22TB HDD is priced at $389.99, which works out at just $17.68 per Terabyte of storage. So if you want a lot of storage, for a reasonable amount of money, and it doesn't have to be lightning-fast, then there's still a place for traditional HDD backup drives in your inventory.

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Finding any kind of memory or storage for cheap in today's AI-induced price frenzy is a rarity, and although this drive isn't currently on sale, it is still one of the cheapest external HDDs available for its size. With a USB 3.0 connection, you have access to the 5Gbps bus bandwidth of the USB 3.0 standard, not the speediest of backup options, but it is one of the most cost-effective. This isn't a superfast SSD drive, so there will be longer wait times while copying files and folders, plus, alongside the USB connectivity, you'll need to have a power outlet close by, as this drive requires an external power source.

Seagate Expansion External 22TB HDD : $389.99 at Best Buy A large desktop storage solution that requires USB connectivity and an external power supply, this drive is formatted for use with both Mac and Windows operating systems and is useful for backing up huge amounts of data.

Luckily, the monolithic black-box form factor is clean enough to sit on your desk without looking out of place. Although it will take up a little space with its 1.65 x 7.04 x 4.92-inch chassis and hefty 2.64-pound weight.

So, if World Backup Day has inspired you to think about how you look after your data, then consider this drive as one means of keeping your data safe.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.