The capacious 2TB Beetle X31 portable SSD hits all-time low pricing of 6 cents per GB — $118 SK hynix drive is a steal in Labor Day sale

The SK hynix Beetle X31 2TB portable SSD is currently available at Amazon for one of its best prices to date. It has a recommended price of $199, but it typically sells for around $170. Today is the lowest price we've seen for it since the SSD first debuted—$118, which translates to around 6 cents per GB.

We had the opportunity to review the SK hynix Beetle X31 portable 2TB SSD last year and generally liked our experience. The performance might not be the greatest for a drive in this class, but it's not bad at all when considering today's deal. This drive is intended for portabilit,y so if you're looking for something with mobility in mind, it's definitely worth a closer look.

SK hynix Beetle 31 2TB SSD: was $199 now $118 at Amazon The SK hynix Beetle X31 2TB SSD is selling at an all-time low pricing and comes in a variety of capacities. It utilizes a USB 3.2 interface and can achieve read and write speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s. Read more ▼

Because this is an external drive, it uses a USB Type-A port for interface. To achieve the best possible performance, 10 Gbps, you'll need to use a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. This offer is for the 2TB SK hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD, but it also comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities. The read/write speed for the 2TB edition is 1050/1050 MBps when using the best interface possible.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

This drive was designed with portability in mind, so it's not very large or heavy and comes in a protective shell with a distinctly round design, which likely lends itself to the name "Beetle". It measures 2.91 x 1.81 x 0.58 in and weighs 53g. A 3-year warranty from SK hynix supports the drive.

If you're looking for a portable SSD with decent performance that won't break the bank, this offer on the SK hynix Beetle 31 2TB is definitely worth considering. That said, check out our list of best SSDs to see what else is leading the market and get an idea of what specs to look out for when shopping.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.