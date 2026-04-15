Get 64GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM for an unbelievable $266 in this Newegg bundle deal — Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, MSI X870E Edge Ti Wifi motherboard, and a Corsair 3500X Case for only $1,099

We’ve seen a lot of good bundle deals from Newegg, and today we have a gem of a deal for anyone looking to buy 64GB of RAM in their AM5 system. This awesome 4-item Newegg combo deal is priced at $1,099.99 now, an incredible $833.98 (43%) off. For the money, you get one of the best gaming processors around in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, a high-quality mid-range motherboard in MSI’s MPG X870E Edge Ti Wifi, a Corsair 3500X mid-tower case, and the star of the deal, by far, is 64GB (2x32GB) of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 RAM. Subtracting the cost of the other components from the bundle makes the RAM around $270, or darn near what you would have paid for them nearly a year ago, pre RAM apocalypse.

• Check out this deal on Newegg

This combo begins with one of the most frequently bought current-generation CPUs in the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor has a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The 96MB of L3 cache on the X3D variant helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs available. It is also a well-rounded performer that excels in games and is a good match for all but the most thread-heavy applications.

The MSI X870E Edge Ti Wifi is a solid all-around motherboard to build your AM5-based system on. I actually reviewed this board a couple of months ago, and loved the silver-white aesthetic, dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets (four total M.2), and it performed well in our test suite. Other specifications include fast networking with integrated 5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7, capable power delivery that easily supports the 9800X3D (even with overclocking), plenty of USB ports on the rear IO (including dual USB4 40 Gbps ports), and a solid mid-range audio solution. For the money, we really liked this board.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Corsair’s Vengeance 64GB (2x32GB) DRR5-6400 CL36 RAM kit is currently found on Newegg for a wallet-emptying price of $1,099.99. when bought alone. This white kit matches the Edge Ti motherboard and sports a frosted RGB light bar that runs the length of the sticks and is sure to draw attention inside your case. Or, if RGB lighting isn’t your thing and you prefer a stealthy appearance, you can also disable it. The DDR5-6400 speed lands on the faster side of AMD’s sweet spot, especially for a 64GB kit, and is a worthwhile, good-looking option. The SK Hynix ICs under the heatsink pair nicely with the board and offer plenty of overclocking headroom. Buying 64GB of DDR5 for essentially $266 is a phenomenal deal.

No build is complete without a case to put it in, and Newegg again hooks us up, but this time with a Corsair 3500X: a budget wrap-around mid-tower. We also reviewed this case in 2024 and liked its rear connect compatibility (BTF, Project Zero, Stealth), and its ability to support up to 10 fans (three reverse 120mm RGB fans included). It holds Mini-ITX to E-ATX motherboards, and has plenty of room for expansion (7 horizontal, 4 vertical) and also has plenty of clearance for large CPU coolers (to 170mm), large video cards to (425mm), so there’s a lot of internal flexibility for parts.

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