Get a 200Hz gaming monitor for just $85.49 — get 29% off as the MSI MAG 242F hits an all-time low and save more than $30

Many people are under the illusion that you need to spend thousands of dollars if you want to have a decent gaming rig. While it’s true that you’d have to spend a lot of money if you aim to get the best-of-the-best gaming setup, a PC that can deliver a good enough experience for your favorite titles does not have to cost an arm and a leg — and you’ll see this with the MSI MAG 242F. This responsive FHD gaming monitor is currently on sale on Amazon at just $85.49, giving you a 29% discount and saving you $34.50 from its original price.

You might think that you’re going to miss out on a lot with a cheap monitor like the MAG 242F, but you’ll be surprised by the features that you’ll get with this display. For one, it has an IPS panel with a quick 0.5ms GtG response time, reducing ghosting, while its 200 Hz refresh rate ensures that you get tack-sharp images even if you’re in the heat of battle. It also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium, a technology that eliminates screen tearing and gives you a smooth experience with variable refresh rates.

This 24-inch display also gives you a couple of options when it comes to connecting your devices. You can use its DisplayPort 1.2a (HBR2) to connect to your gaming PC, while its HDMI 2.0b port is useful for attaching your gaming console. It also has a headphone out jack to help reduce wiring clutter. This display will also help reduce neck strain, as it comes with a height-adjustable stand, ensuring that you can set it in an optimal position for both work and play.

Save 29% ($34.50) MSI MAG 242F: was $119.99 now $85.49 at Amazon All-time low price The MSI MAG 242F is an affordable monitor that still delivers a decent gaming experience. It has a 1080p resolution that can hit 200 Hz, while it features a quick 0.5 ms GtG refresh rate and comes with AMD FreeSync Premium.

Given its price, MSI probably had to take a few shortcuts. For one, it’s only HDR Ready, meaning it can read HDR metadata but cannot show true HDR content. It also only covers 86% of Adobe RGB and 89% of DCI-P3 color spaces, making it unsuitable for professional color work, but its 115% SRGB coverage should still make it a great option for entertainment and gaming. Despite its limited resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it should still be sharp enough for its 24-inch size. More importantly, you don’t have to worry about spending thousands of dollars to get a high-end GPU like the Asus RTX 5080 Noctua Edition — instead, you can just pick from the lower end of the best graphics cards for gaming to fit your budget.

Even though the MSI MAG 242F is quite an affordable display, it still gives you all the crucial features you need to get the most out of your budget or mid-range gaming rig. So, if you’re looking to get a new display or even just an extra one to build a dual-screen or triple-screen setup, this deal will help you achieve what you have in mind while still saving you cash.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.