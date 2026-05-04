Get a DDR5 starter build with a Ryzen 5 7600X and ASRock B650M Pro motherboard for 23% off — $430 bundle helps avoid inflated RAM prices

The AI industry continues to gobble up the DRAM industry, keeping memory prices at an all-time high. One of the best ways to get RAM at a low price is still through bundles from popular retailers such as Newegg and Micro Center, and this latest bundle from Newegg is no exception, featuring a Ryzen 5 7600X, 16GB of TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory, and an ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi motherboard for just $430.

The same components bought separately would set you back an additional $120. Put it another way, the Newegg bundle cuts the price of the DDR5 TeamGroup memory in half from $249 down to $125, when taking into account the Ryzen 5 7600X and ASRock motherboard's outgoing prices individually.

Newegg's latest bundle provides one of the cheapest ways to start a budget PC build in 2026 without opting for older DDR4-compatible hardware. The Ryzen 5 7600X might not be the latest mid-range CPU from AMD, but it provides a very capable gaming experience with its six Zen 4 cores clocked at up to 5.3GHz, and it tops the charts in our best budget CPU roundup. In our various CPU reviews, the Ryzen 5 7600X puts up performance numbers similar to Intel's Core Ultra 5 245K and Ryzen 5 9600X in gaming workloads.