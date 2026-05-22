Get RTX power for less at Lenovo’s epic Memorial Day gaming sale — save big on Legion gaming PCs and laptops

Are you looking to make this Memorial Day truly memorable? If so, there's a big sale at Lenovo with discounts ranging from 5% to an incredible 60%. Specifically, Lenovo's gaming systems are drawing some serious attention from gamers everywhere. If you need a new gaming laptop, the Legion 5i Gen 10 and Legion 9i Gen 10 are definitely worth a look. In terms of prebuilt gaming PCs, the compact Legion Tower 5 Gen 10 30L and the powerful Legion Tower 7i Gen 10 also stand out.

The Legion 5i Gen 10 is a great gaming laptop for users just dipping their toes into PC gaming. It offers flexible options. The variant on sale pairs the Core Ultra 7 255HX, a 20-core processor, with the GeForce RTX 5060. That's enough firepower to deliver an enjoyable gaming experience, especially on the Legion 5i Gen 10's 15.1-inch OLED panel with a WQXGA (2560x1600) resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate.

The gaming laptop comes with 16GB of DDR5-5600 SODIMM memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD. They're okay as a starting point, and should you need more memory or storage, you can upgrade down the road. Battery life is decent on the Legion 5i Gen 10, and it can charge from 0 to 70% in just under 30 minutes.

Save 27% ($515) Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 10: was $1,899.99 now $1,384.99 at Lenovo USA The Legion 5i Gen 10 fits the bill as a casual gaming laptop but sports strong hardware, including a Core Ultra 7 255HX, a GeForce RTX 5060, and 16GB of memory. Remember to use the BUYMORELENOVO and EXTRAFIVE coupon codes at checkout.

The Legion 9i Gen 10 is a premium gaming laptop in every sense of the word. It's built for high-performance gaming and features a 24-core Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and a GeForce RTX 5080 graphics card. There's also 32GB of DDR5-5200 SODIMM memory onboard, along with a 1TB PCIe 5.0 SSD for fast, ample storage.

The gaming laptop also offers a sizeable 18-inch IPS display with a WQUXGA (3840 x 2400) resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a high-quality six-speaker system, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a 99.99 Whr battery that charges from 0 to 70% in just 30 minutes.