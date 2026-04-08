Get $100 off the ROG Xbox Ally handheld — Ryzen Z2 A-powered version with 16GB of RAM is under $500 again

The ROG Xbox Ally, one of the first Xbox handheld devices from Microsoft in collaboration with Asus, is now available at a $100 discount on Amazon and Best Buy. Launched at a retail price of $599, you can grab the ROG Ally X for $499, a price which we haven’t seen since January of this year and still matches one of the biggest drops since launch.

The ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X are more or less similar to the original ROG Ally and Ally X, with a slightly refreshed design including large Xbox controller-style contoured grips, and updated internals including AMD’s latest-gen Ryzen Z2 series chips optimized for handheld consoles.

The ROG Xbox Ally is powered by the entry-level Ryzen Z2 A processor, which is the entry point into AMD's Ryzen Z2 lineup with a four-core/eight-thread CPU based on AMD’s Zen 2 architecture, an RDNA 2 GPU with eight cores, boost clock speeds of 3.8 GHz, and a configurable TDP range of 6W to 20W. In terms of memory, you get 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 along with a 512GB M.2 2280 SSD, and a 60Wh battery.

The display on the ROG Xbox Ally measures 7 inches, offering a 1080p resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of brightness, and support for VRR (variable refresh rate) and FreeSync Premium. It is a standard IPS LCD panel, not OLED, but overall, in our testing, we found the display's performance to be fairly good and identical to the original ROG Ally.

Save 17% ($100) Asus ROG Xbox Ally: was $599.99 now $499.99 at Amazon While it’s not the most powerful handheld PC around, the ROG Xbox Ally offers smooth casual gaming, Xbox Full Screen Experience, and broad launcher support at a much better price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications ROG Xbox Ally ROG Xbox Ally X Display 7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection 7-inch (1080p) IPS, 500 nits, 16:9 120Hz refresh rate FreeSync Premium Corning Gorilla Glass Victus + DXC Anti-Reflection CPU AMD Ryzen Z2 A AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Memory 16GB LPDDR5X-6400 24GB LPDDR5X-8000 Storage 512GB M.2 2280 SSD 1TB M.2 2280 SSD I/O -2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0

-1x UHS-II microSD card reader

-1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack -1x USB4 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0, Thunderbolt 4 compatible

-1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C with DisplayPort 2.1 / Power Delivery 3.0 -1x UHS-II microSD card reader -1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack Wireless connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Wi-Fi 6E (2 x 2) + Bluetooth 5.4 Battery 60Wh 80Wh Operating system ﻿Windows 11 Home

﻿Windows 11 Home

Weight 670g 715g

The device is powered by Windows 11, but can directly boot into the Xbox Full Screen Experience, which feels significantly better for handhelds than standard Windows. It looks similar to the Xbox app, featuring a home screen with recently played games, along with access to your Game Pass and game library from various platforms like Steam, Epic Games, Battle.net, GOG Galaxy, and Ubisoft Connect.

At $100 off and $499 at Amazon (and Best Buy), the ROG Xbox Ally (see our Ally X review) is now a far more tempting buy than it was at launch. While it may not be the most powerful handheld on the market, it’s more than capable for casual and mid-tier gaming. If you’ve been waiting for a price drop to jump into handheld PC gaming, this deal makes a lot of sense.

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