Grab the RX 9070 XT for just $504, $95 below its MSRP, in this Newegg combo deal with the 9850X3D — epic discount on high spec AMD parts for a 4K gaming PC saves you nearly $200 in total

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A massive bargain on a GPU and CPU upgrade for your rig

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D and Radeon RX 9070 XT Newegg combo deal
(Image credit: Future / AMD / ASRock)

Newegg is, yet again, delivering the goods with an outstanding deal on two of our favorite bits of kit for a gaming PC build. This deal combines the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, one of the fastest processors you can buy for gaming, with the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT for just $978.99. That's a huge $196 saving that brings down the effective price for this GPU to just $504, a whopping $95 below its MSRP.

Check out this deal on Newegg

Newegg Combo: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D & ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT
Save 17% ($196)
Newegg Combo: AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D & ASRock Radeon RX 9070 XT: was $1,174.98 now $978.98 at Newegg

This incredible deal at Newegg right now brings together the 9850X3D with the RX 9070 XT, a potent duo for a 4K-ready gaming PC and one that'll save you nearly $200 in total.

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Our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review shows just what a beast this GPU is for gaming. This isn't a RTX 5090 rival, but it doesn't have to be, as it provides strong performance at reasonable value, as our GPU benchmarks below confirm, something that Nvidia has struggled to provide (at least, from the value side) with its current-gen Blackwell cards.