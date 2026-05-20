Grab the RX 9070 XT for just $504, $95 below its MSRP, in this Newegg combo deal with the 9850X3D — epic discount on high spec AMD parts for a 4K gaming PC saves you nearly $200 in total

Newegg is, yet again, delivering the goods with an outstanding deal on two of our favorite bits of kit for a gaming PC build. This deal combines the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, one of the fastest processors you can buy for gaming, with the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT for just $978.99. That's a huge $196 saving that brings down the effective price for this GPU to just $504, a whopping $95 below its MSRP.

● Check out this deal on Newegg

If you need a new graphics card, there simply isn't a deal this good out there right now. As we battle through a turbulent market, thanks to the AI boom, which has pushed up prices across the board for major components like GPUs, SSDs, and RAM, we've not seen an MSRP-priced RX 9070 XT for a while, let alone one that is $95 below it. To put it into context, this is a GPU that is often priced above $700.

The RX 9070 XT isn't a slouch, either: this is one of the best gaming GPUs out there, the perfect all-rounder with 4K-ready performance that rivals Nvidia's mid-tier RTX 5070 Ti for far less money.

Our AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT review shows just what a beast this GPU is for gaming. This isn't a RTX 5090 rival, but it doesn't have to be, as it provides strong performance at reasonable value, as our GPU benchmarks below confirm, something that Nvidia has struggled to provide (at least, from the value side) with its current-gen Blackwell cards.