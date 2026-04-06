Investing in a prebuilt gaming PC is a smart way to tackle the ongoing memory crisis and potentially avoid inflated pricing of RAM, storage, and graphics cards. For those who are on the lookout for top-of-the-line performance, HP is currently hosting a limited-time sale. Customers can grab the fully-kitted Omen Max 45L desktop gaming PC at a $1,000 discount, bringing the cost down from $6,499.99 to $5,499.99.

The Omen Max 45L is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, which is a high-end Zen 5 desktop processor featuring a 12-core/24-thread configuration, a base clock of 4.4 GHz, and boost speeds of up to 5.5 GHz. It comes with a massive 128MB of L3 cache making it particularly well-suited for gaming and cache-sensitive workloads. The CPU is cooled using a 360mm AIO liquid cooler installed in a dedicated chamber at the top which is separate from the rest of the components. According to HP, this updated design of the ‘Cryo Chamber’ helps reduce CPU temperatures by an additional 7.5 degrees Celsius compared to other dual-chamber models.

HP Omen Max 45L: was $6,499.99 now $5,499.99 at HP US The HP Omen Max 45L is a premium prebuilt gaming desktop featuring the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X3D, 64GB of DDR5 memory, an RTX 5090 GPU, two 2TB of SSD storage, and a 1200W modular power supply.

Powering the graphics is Nvidia’s RTX 5090 which is currently the fastest graphics card on the market with a current market value of over $2,000 on its own. The GPU offers excellent 4K gaming performance along with added features like DLSS 4 and multi-frame generation, for impressive frame rates in demanding AAA titles. For memory, HP includes a 64GB (2 x 32 GB) DDR5-6000 kit from Kingston which comes with a heatsink and RGB lighting for that extra gaming flare. With two 2TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSDs, this prebuilt also offers ample storage for your gaming library. Notably, one of the two M.2 storage slots is rated for PCIe Gen 5, meaning one can take advantage of the latest-generation NVMe SSDs for significantly faster read and write speeds with a future upgrade.