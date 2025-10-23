Newegg has slashed $1,900 from this AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D PC with RX 9070 XT — score an excellent Windows 11 gaming PC for nearly half the price

While there's nothing like the joy of piecing together a custom PC, buying your parts, and putting it together yourself, there's also a lot to be said for buying a great pre-built gaming PC that's ready to go out of the box. Right now at Newegg, you can buy a Skytech Gaming Prism 4, replete with the best gaming processor money can buy and the best graphics card, for just $2,099, a whopping $1,900 off list price.

For your troubles, you'll also get 2TB of NVMe SSD storage and 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 360mm ARGB AIO cooler, and a copy of Windows 11.

For pure gaming performance, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the best CPU there is right now, dominating benchmark tests across the board (pictured below). While the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT might not offer the raw power of Nvidia's RTX 5080 or 5090, it's our pick for the best graphics card on the market thanks to its excellent all-around performance.

It's not possible to pin down the manufacturers used by pre-built companies for other components in advance, as they often change; however, satisfied Newegg customers who have previously bought this report finding parts from reputable brands, including MSI for the motherboard, and Trident RAM.

However, guaranteed specs aside from the GPU and CPU include 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB NVMe SSD, and an X670 motherboard with Wi-Fi. You'll also get an 850W Gold ATX 3 PSU, a 360mm ARGB cooler to keep those CPU temps down, and a copy of Windows 11.

A couple of bonuses, Newegg also offers a free gaming keyboard and mouse to get you started, as well as a one-year warranty for parts and labor.

