NZXT showcases H6 mid-tower chassis, new Ultra RGB fans, and a white H2 offering — boundless RGB customization options take this case to a whole new level

Tom's Hardware stopped by NZXT at Computex 2026 to get a look at their latest offerings. The first product we talked about was the next-generation H6 Flow, or better, just the H6. The new chassis takes the popular H6 Flow and improves on it by using a single curved pane of glass for a much cleaner appearance. The top and back of the case, where it’s now ventilated across the entire back side, are now raised above the other surfaces, giving the case some texture and a surprisingly fresh appearance.

The NZXT label moves to the rear of the base and is backlit with white RGB lighting. Internally, there are some changes, too. The H6 Flow had two 140mm fans on the bottom, while the H6 now has 360mm of fan space. The case comes in two flavors: the H6, which doesn’t include fans, and the H6 RGB+, which includes new Ultra RGB fans. Without fans, the case is an incredibly affordable $99. The RGB+ version includes two single-frame 360mm Ultra RGB fans (F360U) and costs $199.