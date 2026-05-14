$499 case turns your PC into a liquid cooling masterpiece for your wall — Portal Advanced comes with an integrated distribution plate and reservoir to start of your build

Singularity Computers has launched the Portal Advanced, a premium wall-mounted display case designed to showcase your high-end PC to your friends and visitors in style. The new advanced edition takes the original Portal to the next level by introducing new color themes, a full rear panel, and a dedicated power supply cover to enhance aesthetics.

The Portal Advanced's construction is a mixture of anodized 6061 aluminum, cast acrylic, and steel. It supports motherboards of all form factors, spanning from mini-ITX to E-ATX, to ensure maximum compatibility. Catering to liquid cooling enthusiasts in mind, the Portal Advanced comes equipped with numerous pre-installed features to get your build started. Among these components is an integrated distribution plate, which incorporates a D5 pump top and reservoir. You will need to provide your own pump and radiators.



The Portal Advanced is compatible with any D5 pump. It also accommodates up to two massive 420mm radiators, regardless of thickness, on each side of the motherboard. The exceptional radiator support allows you to run the most demanding hardware with optimal temperatures. Meanwhile, the fill port and drain port on the Portal Advanced utilize standard 12 G1/4” fittings.