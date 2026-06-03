AMD says new EXPO ‘Ultra Low Latency’ DDR5 memory should be 'effectively the same price' as current kits — feature will work on existing chipsets, but will require new DIMMs

AMD announced EXPO Ultra Low Latency at Computex 2026, but provided very few details about what it is or how it works. The company claims it provides a 13% average uplift compared to JEDEC standards, and a 4% uplift compared to standard EXPO, and that’s it’s coming from leading memory partners. Now, AMD’s David McAfee, VP and general manager of Ryzen and Radeon, has given Tom’s Hardware a bit more color on what exactly EXPO ULL is and how it will roll out.

“Expo has evolved, and we've been working with all of the module vendors. We've seen an opportunity with adding more sub timings to the SPD profile, and just getting a little bit lower latency,” McAfee told Tom’s Hardware.

Beyond what EXPO ULL is doing, AMD says that it will work with existing chipsets and motherboards, but McAfee clarified that he wasn’t sure if it would require a BIOS update (that seems likely). Regardless, McAfee said: “My advice to all of your readers and viewers is: update your bios.”

EXPO ULL kits will come with different branding on them, including a new badge, so “it’ll be noticeable that these kits are different.” McAfee also says that, although AMD doesn’t control memory or module prices, “[AMD’s] understanding from the partners is [that] they expect to bring these in at effectively the same price points that the current kits are at.”

Those price points, at the moment, are inflated due to ongoing memory shortages. But McAfee isn’t being coy here about pricing. The executive says ULL is “simply about extending the sub-timings and really getting every little bit of OC performance out of those DIMMs,” so there’s nothing specifically about ULL that would cause the DIMMs to be radically more expensive.