Save $680 instantly on this massive Corsair 96GB DDR5-6000 RAM kit — 57% discount slashes price tag to $499

The AI boom has driven memory prices to soar over the past few months, with prices just beginning to slow as of late, only for uncertainty to take over again amid escalating geopolitical tensions. In these trying times, finding a fairly priced DDR5 RAM kit is nothing short of a miracle, but we've just spotted an incredible deal. Newegg's Doorbuster event has listed a Corsair Vengeance 96 GB kit for just $499 right now, shaving an insane $680 off its current price.

Save $680 Corsair Vengeance 96GB DDR5-6000 RAM: was $1,179.99 now $499.99 at Newegg Save $680 on this high-performing RAM kit with enough capacity for all your needs, including the very AI workloads that put us in this situation in the first place. With a clean, non-RGB look, the Vengeance series from Corsair is a safe and reliable choice for any system, thanks to its Samsung B-die ICs and limited lifetime warranty.

The kit features 2 x 48GB sticks of DDR5 memory running at DDR5-6000, featuring a CAS latency of 36, so it's not an entry-level model either. There's no onboard RGB to spice up your build, but there's still a bit of design flair with shiny triangles and a brushed-aluminum badge up top. The understated, minimalist grey aesthetic is sure to fit right into any setup without feeling too gaudy. Just make sure to pair it with one of the best motherboards and best CPUs on the market to maximize its potential.

When Corsair first announced its 96 GB SKUs back in 2022, they launched at just $380, so it's hard to believe how far we've come. You could get 96GB kits for as little as $185 a year ago; the cheapest 96GB kit we could find right now is G.Skill's Flare X5 at $895 on Amazon, but that's only DDR5-5600. So, with everything in mind, $499 for a 96 GB Corsair Vengeance kit today is an incredible deal you shouldn't miss out on if you need a RAM upgrade during the memory shortage.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.