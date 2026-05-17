Samsung 990 Pro gets discount of over $200 from recent highs — grab the 2TB model for $429.99

SSD prices have been on the higher side for a while now, thanks to the ongoing AI boom and global NAND flash memory shortages. However, the past couple of months have witnessed some stability, leading to a noticeable reduction in pricing. Take, for instance, the Samsung 990 Pro, one of the best SSDs on the market, which is currently selling for a lower-than-usual price of $429.99 for the 2TB variant on Amazon. If we look at the price history, the SSD went up to $639.99 about a month ago, meaning you can currently save $210.

Notably, the 1TB variant of the 990 Pro is also available at a reduced price of $249.99, which was retailing for $339.99 during the same period. And if you crave blistering fast transfer speeds, pricing for Samsung’s latest 9100 Pro PCIe Gen 5 SSD has also witnessed a shakeup, with the 2TB model available for $449.99 and $249.99 for 1TB.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB: was $320 now $228 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro is an industry-leading consumer SSD that promises sequential read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MBps with random read and write IOPS of 1.4 and 1.55 million.

The Samsung 990 Pro is a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD offering maximum sequential read speeds of 7,450 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 6,900 MB/s with random reads/writes at 1.6 million and 1.55 million IOPS, respectively. It uses a 176-layer V-NAND TLC flash chip and comes with a rated endurance of 1200 TBW (2TB model). In our testing, the Samsung 990 Pro proved to be one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSDs, offering excellent performance and solid efficiency with consistently low operating temperatures. This makes it a great option not just for gaming PCs, but also for laptops and even the PS5.