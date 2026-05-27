Save a massive $950 on this RTX 5090 OLED gaming laptop right now — 16-inch Legion Pro 7i features a 240Hz refresh rate, 32GB DDR5, 2TB SSD, and more for just $3,049

There's an unbelievable deal to be had right now on this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i gaming laptop fitted with the best laptop GPU you can find. This RTX 5090 machine is down to just $3,049 at B&H Photo, with a massive $950 saving on offer right now, along with a free copy of Bitdefender and the new 007 First Light game thrown in for free.

● Check out this RTX 5090 gaming laptop deal at B&H Photo

An OLED gaming laptop, let alone one with the best GPU on the market, on sale for just over $3,000 is an absolute steal given the current market conditions, especially when its competitors with similar spec sheets are typically sold for several hundred dollars more. This is the ultimate deal for someone who needs a top spec rig for gaming and productivity on-the-go.

Save 24% ($950) Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (RTX 5090): was $3,999 now $3,049 at BHPhoto This super-powerful gaming laptop packs the world's most powerful gaming GPU. Inside the Legion Pro 7i is Nvidia's RTX 5090 GPU with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM, a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 1TB SSD, and WiFi 7. Games will look and play great on the 16-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel WQXGA OLED screen with blistering 240Hz refresh rate.

The RTX 5090 with its 32GB GDDR7 VRAM is the eyeline-grabbing kit in this Lenovo Legion Pro 7i laptop, but its packed spec sheet also includes a 24-core Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, a 16-inch 1600p OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1TB SSD. You've also got plenty of USBs and a 2.5G Ethernet port to wire yourself in with, too.

We've not reviewed this exact spec, but we did put its RTX 5080 sibling through its paces in our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 10 review last year. It scored highly, thanks to the build quality and design, along with its overall performance. The OLED display, in particular, saw praise, with vibrant colors, brilliant brightness, and sharp details, as the benchmark graphs below show. Its s aluminum chassis gave the Legion Pro 7i a luxurious feel (which isn't always a given, even on a premium spec laptop), too.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The RTX 5090 mobile GPU used here isn't exactly as powerful as the juggernaut desktop alternative. There are power constraints to think about on mobile, but that doesn't mean you're losing out, as the RTX 5090 mobile GPU is still formidable in its own right. It has 10,496 CUDA cores, along with 24GB of GDDR7 VRAM and a 256-bit memory bus.

With the 16" OLED display supporting a max resolution of 2,600 x 1,600, along with a fast 240 Hz refresh rate, you'll be able to handle 1600p with ease using this GPU. Maxing out your graphics settings won't be a problem, with the added DLSS 4 support provided by this current-gen Nvidia Blackwell GPU ensuring longevity for years to come, especially with multi-frame generation at your disposal as a quick and easy way to boost your frame rates in the future.

This rig also comes with an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, giving you 24 cores to play with, split across eight performance cores (which are best used for gaming) and 16 efficient cores (which are good for any multi-threaded work you do). The build also comes with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is about standard for a high-spec laptop, with a big 2TB SSD providing enough space for a healthy games collection, or plenty of photos and documents.

Other added extras you'd want on a premium laptop like this one are included, too, including an RGB backlit keyboard, a high-quality 5MP webcam with a privacy shield, as well as WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

There's an awesome deal on the RTX 5080 version, which we did review, too. That spec and build is exactly the same as the one shown here, but it's on sale for $2,499 right now, saving you a cool $1,000 in the process. Not a bad alternative, with the RTX 5080 still an exceptionally powerful option for gaming at the display's native 1600p resolution.

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