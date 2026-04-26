Save over $150 on this fantastic Elecoo resin 3D printer with 16K resolution and a tilting vat — Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is on sale for just $493 right now on Amazon

3D Printers have become all the rage these days as the hobby has reached a point of maturity where it can become truly accessible to everyone. You no longer need to spend thousands to get a competent, easy-to-use, and fast 3D printer, but you can still save a few bucks when the time is right. As such, we've spotted a great deal on Elegoo's excellent Saturn 4 Ultra 16K resin 3D printer, going only for $493 on Amazon right now, down 24% from the list price.

Check out this deal on Amazon

resin 3d printer Save 24% ($156.01) ELEGOO Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: was $649.99 now $493.98 at Amazon Elegoo's top-tier resin 3D printer with a staggeringly detailed 16K print resolution for amazing, detailed prints. Comes complete with auto-bed leveling and tilt-release for easy print removal. There's even a camera for watching your prints take shape, with time-lapse stills.

Resin printers aren't the first recommendation for newcomers, given the convenience of FDM, but this is just too good a deal to pass on. We've reviewed the Saturn 4 Ultra before and gave it an Editor's Choice award based on its excellent price-to-performance ratio. It's a hugely innovative product that brings flagship niceties to an already-affordable price point that's made even more enticing with this discount.

It features a 10.1-inch LCD with a 11520 x 5120 resolution and a build volume of 218.8 x 122.8 x 220 mm. That allows for an insane accuracy of 14 microns; for context, a human hair is around 70 microns in thickness. The real magic, though, is the internal resin heater and mechanical sensors that prevent the plate from crushing the screen if a print fails. Then, there's the tilt-release feature, which moves the entire tank to peel away the resin layers one by one, considerably speeding up the process to 150mm/hr.

You interface with the printer using the large 4-inch touchscreen on the side that comes with several smart features that make it nearly impossible to mess up a print, like the one mentioned above. It features power loss recovery, too, which protects your print in case of a sudden outage, no matter what stage it's at. There's a reason the Saturn 4 Ultra sits at the very top of our best resin 3D printers roundup.

You also get a tilt-back hood that saves a lot of desk space, along with a tilting vat with auto-leveling so you don't have to worry about being off-axis. This variant has 16K resolution instead of 12K, so your prints are even more precise, perfect for action figures or DIY models. There's a camera on board that can not only monitor prints but also record timelapses so it's even covering the content creation aspect.

It's just that good, and for just $493 on Amazon at the moment, it's one of the best deals in the entire 3D printing world. Whether you're a seasoned veteran looking to expand your collection or looking for a new hobby to dabble in, the Elegoo Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is a great choice. It has both the convenience and the performance that make using a 3D printer that much more enjoyable.

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