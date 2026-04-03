The best way to get a PC build for relatively cheap these days is to pick up a bundle deal, allowing you to avoid surging RAM and SSD prices. Although DRAM spot prices have slipped a bit, RAM and SSD prices show no signs of coming down any time soon, so bundles remain a great way to get a full PC without shelling out full price.

Newegg has an attractive bundle with Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 270K Plus, which is 23% off when paired with an ASRock Z890 Pro RS and a 32GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB. That gets you Intel's fastest gaming CPU, a high-end Z-series chipset, and plenty of memory for years to come for $240 off.

The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is the heart of this bundle, which is easily Intel's best CPU currently on the market. It's just as fast as the Core i9-14900K in games, and it manages to go toe-to-toe with AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X in productivity workloads — all while costing half the price.

The ASRock Z890 Pro RS is a midrange motherboard, but it comes with the full Z890 chipset, allowing you to overclock the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus to squeeze out extra performance. The board includes 20 total power phases to keep voltage stable, along with a 2.5G Ethernet jack, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and four M.2 slots, one of which sports PCIe 5.

For the memory, this bundle includes a 32GB kit (2x 16GB) of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB RAM. This is the exact memory we use to test CPUs, and it's held up after hundreds upon hundreds of hours of testing. Plus, it has RGB, and no one can argue with that.

Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus is one of the best CPUs for gaming. It's so impressive, in fact, that it's selling for $350 now — up $50 over its launch price of $300 — and it's still a great value at that price. That's because it can match AMD's competing options at this price in games, all while offering chart-topping single and multithreaded performance even when measured against flagships that cost twice the price.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Although the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus falls short of AMD's X3D offerings, it's also much cheaper. It falls squarely in between the Core i9-14900K and Core i9-13900K in gaming performance, beating out AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X. The productivity performance is what really stands out, however. The 270K Plus posted the highest single-threaded performance out of any CPU in our test suite, and it fell just a touch short of AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X in multithreaded workloads.

Further, it's fully unlocked for overclocking, and sporting the Arrow Lake architecture, which has some of the most extensive overclocking features available. You can unlock those features with the ASRock Z890 Pro RS included in this bundle, which supports memory and CPU core overclocking.

The board is relatively inexpensive on its own, but it still comes with the high-level features you expect out of the Z890 chipset. That includes a PCIe 5 x4 slot for the top M.2, dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 2.5G Ethernet. Note, however, that this board doesn't include on-board Wi-Fi, so you'll need to use a hardwired connection or buy a separate Wi-Fi/Bluetooth adapter.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals,