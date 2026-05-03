Save $370 on this AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition with an X870E motherboard and 32GB of RAM — big savings for your next high-end build

AMD’s latest flagship desktop CPU, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, recently went on sale and Newegg has already come up with a bundle offering compelling value. With RAM prices still sky-high, this particular combo includes the high-end CPU with an Asus TUF Gaming X870E-PLUS WiFi 7 motherboard, and V-Color OLED XFinity+ RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-6000 memory for $1,292.99, saving you roughly $372 compared to buying the components separately.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 Dual Edition is essentially an upgraded version of the 9950X3D targeting high-end systems built for multi-threaded workloads. It is also the world’s first desktop CPU that features stacked 3D V-Cache across both CCDs resulting in a total of 208MB (16MB L2 Cache + 192MB L3 Cache) cache. It comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, similar to the 9950X3D, but with a reduced maximum boost clock of 5.6 GHz. The TDP has notably gone up to 200W, which makes it the most power-hungry desktop consumer chip from Team Red.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

During our testing of the 9950X3D2 Dual Edition, we found that it doesn’t offer any notable benefits in gaming when compared to existing chips like the 9800X3D or the 9950X3D. However, it sits at the top of our multi-threaded performance ranking geomean chart, offering a 3.9% increase over the 9950X3D. Moving to the motherboard, the Asus TUF Gaming X870E-PLUS WiFi 7 is a premium option for AM5 builds featuring excellent power delivery and support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 memory. With a total of four M.2 storage slots, it can accommodate two PCIe Gen 5 and two PCIe Gen 4 SSDs.

In terms of connectivity you get Wi-Fi 7, Realtek 2.5 Gb Ethernet, two USB 4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports at the back, plenty of USB Type-A ports as well as a USB Type-C 20 Gbps connector at the front with up to 30W PD fast-charge. Other features include an enlarged VRM heatsink, M.2 heatsinks, hybrid fan headers and multiple AI-based tweaking features.

The 32GB DDR5 memory kit from V-Color is also quite unique with an included tiny OLED display that can show real-time system stats (overclocking profile, speed, voltage, temperature, timings) without the need of any additional software or cables. According to the manufacturer, it is optimized for AMD EXPO platforms and supports speeds of up to 6,000 MT/s. It also features multi-zone ARGB lighting that is fully customizable via major motherboard RGB software.

Overall, the bundle offers excellent value for anyone planning to build a high-end AMD system. While the Ryzen 9 9950X3D2 is more suited for heavy workloads than gaming, getting the CPU, motherboard, and RAM together for $1,292.99 makes it a much better deal. That said, it’s available in limited quantities, so you may want to act quickly if you’re interested.

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