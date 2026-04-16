Score 64GB of G.Skill DDR5 and a 1TB 990 Pro for an insane $441 in this Newegg bundle — 9800X3D and X870E motherboard also comes with a free AIO, just $1,299 to start an AM5 gaming build
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By Stewart Bendle published
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