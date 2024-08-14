Alienware's 34-inch AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor is back to its lowest-ever price

Originally retailing for $1,099, but, recently settling at $899 the AW3423DWF is one of the best OLED gaming monitors on the market, and thanks to a recent deals discount at Dell the price of this fabulous monitor has dropped even further.

Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF QD (Quantum Dot) OLED monitor is now $699 thanks to a $200 discount at Dell. With its impressive QD OLED screen, 165Hz refresh rate, and almost non-existent response time, this monitor was an easy pick for an Editor's Choice award and scored 5 stars in our review of the AW3423DWF with no discernible cons to this truly impressive gaming monitor.

The Alienware AW3423DWF sports a ridiculously fast 0.1 ms response time and has a refresh rate of 165Hz and an incredible smoothness to motion and gameplay. The Quantum Dot technology used in the AW3423DWF adds a light-emitting substance printed on a layer of film that can be placed in front of an OLED array and emit its own colors when pixels are excited by light energy, producing an amazing color response and gamut.

Alienware AW3423DWF 34-Inch QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $699 at Dell (was $899)



One of our favorite gaming monitors and 5-star Editor's Choice award winner, the Alienware AW3423DWF has $200 knocked off of its usual retail price. With a Quantum Dot OLED display and an immersive 1800R curve on this 34-inch OLED panel, this gaming monitor destroys the competition with its motion clarity and picture quality.

With stunning performance in both SDR and HDR content, the AW3423DWF performs exceptionally out of the box without any calibration. As well as being compatible with AMD FreeSync Pro, the AW3423DWF also uses an automated panel maintenance feature that refreshes the pixels to avoid permanent burn-in damage to keep the monitor in tip-top condition after long gaming sessions.