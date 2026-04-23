Bag a set of Razer Nommo 2.0 speakers for just $69 for a limited time — save $40 on new desktop speakers
Deals
By Stewart Bendle published
Nom Nom Nommo
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Are you looking out for a little set of desktop PC speakers on a tight budget? If so, you may be interested in this latest Woot offer that brings the price of a set of