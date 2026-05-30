A robot startup is wreaking havoc on short-term rentals in San Francisco — Airbnb hosts allege 'guests' secretly tested robots indoors, left the units completely trashed

A $2 billion San Fransico startup called "The Bot Company" seems to be secretly testing robots in short-term rentals. Multiple Airbnb hosts report their units have been left in poor condition, with similar signs of damage forming a pattern across the area. One host in particular, Sean Donovan, is even suing for $12,383.50 in damages and lost income stemming from a commercial booking. The Bot Company hasn't responded so far.

The story starts with Sean accepting an 11-night stay for 8 people in April. Everything seemed fine at first, but when the host went to take out the trash, he found a deluge of black wires inside and a person sitting next to what appeared to be a robot. Ring camera security footage further revealed that large black cases were regularly siphoned in and out of the house, likely carrying testing equipment. After checkout, Sean found his place to be completely trashed.

The furniture was stained; the dishwasher was damaged; the bathroom tiles