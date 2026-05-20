Pizza Hut's AI delivery system cooks up $100 million franchisee lawsuit — deliveries allegedly shot from under 30 minutes to over 45 under new system

AI integration in businesses is an ever-increasing slice of the news pie, and today's daily special is a $100 million lawsuit, served to Pizza Hut by Chaac Pizza Northeast (Chaac). The claim is that Pizza Hut's "Dragontail" AI delivery management system cost Chaac the aforementioned amount in lost business and enterprise value.

The legal action is cooking at the Texas Business Court, a recently plated tribunal meant to handle commercial litigation above $5 million. According to Chaac, the implementation of Dragontail on its 100-plus restaurants over multiple states led to delivery times rising from 30 minutes or less in 90% of cases to 45 minutes or more for half the orders.

According to Business Insider, the franchisee says that it was enjoying double-digit sales growth of over 10% in New York before the implementation of AI, a figure that dropped to -9.78% in the post-AI world. As a result, Chaac claims that Pizza Hut broke its franchisee agreement. The franchisee also accuses the Hut of failing to provide proper operator training for the new system, ignoring requests for support, and turning a blind eye to the cratering of sales and customer satisfaction metrics.

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The mechanism of how this happened is quite interesting, and arguably facepalm-worthy in hindsight. Before the change, Chaac managers acted as an interface between Doordash and their kitchens via a dedicated tablet. They manually entered information when the order was ready, thus exercising control over the order flow with the bonus of being able to block poorly rated Doordash drivers. Those drivers, in turn, only knew that there was an order to ready to pick up and deliver, and no more.

This digital gate vanished as Dragontail nestled into Pizza Hut's terminals and kitchen displays. Crucially, Dragontail gave Doordash vital information about orders: the status, the tip, if it would be paid for in cash, and other incoming orders at the same location. Much like any gig economy, Doordash is a dog-eat-dog world, so the drivers purportedly kept ready-to-go orders for up to 15 minutes while waiting for those in the oven, and often refused low-tip or non-cash orders.

The peculiar spice in this disastrous recipe is that Chaac does not have delivery drivers of its own, and reportedly relies on Doordash entirely to deliver its orders. This meant that its restaurants' fate is tied to how Pizza Hut and Doordash conduct business. While stories about failed AI systems are plentiful, it would seem that in this case, Dragontail might have performed a bit too well. An analyst described the situation as a classical mismatch between theory and practical application.

One would expect that it's in Pizza Hut's best interest to see Chaac perform well, but as it happens, the chain's parent company Yum Brands is looking to sell Pizza Hut. Back in February, Yum announced it was slicing away 250 Pizza Hut locations during the first half of 2026, and rumors are swirling that the brand might be sold off entirely.

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