Pizza Hut's AI delivery system cooks up $100 million franchisee lawsuit — deliveries allegedly shot from under 30 minutes to over 45 under new system

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Theoretical assumptions meet the exceedingly annoying "real world."

Pizza slice on cardboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AI integration in businesses is an ever-increasing slice of the news pie, and today's daily special is a $100 million lawsuit, served to Pizza Hut by Chaac Pizza Northeast (Chaac). The claim is that Pizza Hut's "Dragontail" AI delivery management system cost Chaac the aforementioned amount in lost business and enterprise value.

The legal action is cooking at the Texas Business Court, a recently plated tribunal meant to handle commercial litigation above $5 million. According to Chaac, the implementation of Dragontail on its 100-plus restaurants over multiple states led to delivery times rising from 30 minutes or less in 90% of cases to 45 minutes or more for half the orders.

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