Github Copilot customers report up to 100-fold price hikes — AI sticker shock bites as Microsoft switches to usage-based pricing

The enormous amount of money shuffling through AI's circular economy has created a money pit, and the beast therein demands sacrifices. Not too long after Anthropic shocked most of the developer world by bumping up its prices and moving Claude Code to the Max plan, GitHub Copilot has followed suit. The move from subscription to usage-based billing has left many users looking down the barrel of massive bills, according to an Ars Technica report.

An ongoing discussion on the GitHub community forums includes plenty of customer testimonials, as do X posts from many different users. The overall gist is simple: many users are reporting that their bills would increase by several orders of magnitude, or that the limit is so low that a subscription plan is now either extremely limited or useless. There's even a community cost estimator that popped up a while back when the news first came to light.

To wit, the AI allowance in each of GitHub's subscription plans has three tiers: the $10 Pro plan gets you 1,500 credits; the $39 Pro+ plan contains 7,000; and the $100 Max subscription nets you 20,000 credits. While it's good for Microsoft to specify precisely how many tokens each plan includes, it's worth noting that in obvious cases like long-running conversations or queries on large projects, it's exceedingly hard to estimate how many tokens any given query will use, as shown by data from a 2025 paper.