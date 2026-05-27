AI costs begin to bite as agents may increase token demand by 24 times, says Goldman Sachs report — Uber and Microsoft among companies feeling the bite of tokenized billing

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Microsoft and Uber are both considering refining their AI strategies as costs mount.

Satya Nadella attending the Elon Musk Sam Altman trial.
(Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Major tech companies are struggling to justify the skyrocketing prices of heavy AI usage, with even major tech firms like Microsoft and Uber looking at changes to their AI process. Following the recent viral post from Uber CTO Praveen Neppalli Naga that the company had blown through its entire 2026 AI budget in just a few months, Uber's Operations chief, Andrew Macdonald, said that token usage just didn't seem to have a direct correlation with useful consumer features.

Microsoft began revoking its developers' access to the Claude Code programming assistant earlier this month, with plans to move them over to the internal Copilot CLI tool by June 30. Although that has been framed as consolidating its teams onto the tools it's developing, it also comes right at the end of Microsoft's fiscal year, suggesting it may have also been a move to cut costs before the new year.

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Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.