Microsoft for Startups exec says ‘my whole job is begging for GPUs, it's been that way since 2020’ — says that AI bubble doomsters are deluded

Britton Winterrose, Microsoft’s lead in Technical Business Development for Startups, has taken to social media to complain that “my whole job is begging for GPUs.” In a brief Tweet-rant, highlighting the current supply/demand situation, he was also very dismissive of AI bubble doomsters. And, to add further relish to his very public grumble, Winterrose appeared to criticize Jensen Huang for his perceived support of “random bitcoin miners”.

many days it feels like my whole job is begging for GPUsit's been that way since 2020 and hasn't become easier. people will tell you "oh it's an AI bubble" the only froth is where Jensen is trying to still make hyperscalers dance by bequeathing GPUs to random bitcoin miners…October 21, 2025

Winterrose works at the coal face of the artificial intelligence industry, with many of the startups he seeks to nurture clearly finding it difficult to source the best hardware. Being able to acquire such hardware might be central to the hopes, plans, and prospects of the people and organizations Winterrose is attempting to drive to success.

According to the Microsoft tech lead’s LinkedIn profile, he is a former funder and AI expert who has “worked with 500+ YC and AI startups as a technical advisor across the past seven years.” Moreover, Winterrose has personally stepped in as “an active angel investor in 40+ startups.” During that time, or at least since 2020, seeing potential go to waste due to constrained GPU supplies makes one sympathetic to his vocal frustration concerning the state of GPU supplies.

Are “random bitcoin miners” undeserving?

Probably more controversial is the opinion of this self-described “2x founder turned AI founder enabler” about who does and does not deserve to get their hands on precious GPU shipments. Turning his fire to participants in the cryptocurrency industry, Winterrose dismisses a swath of them as “random Bitcoin miners parading as tier I & II data centers.”

Jensen Huang "make[s] hyperscalers dance"

Winterrose is keen to promote the AI cause, somewhat understandably given his position. So naturally, in his Tweet, he made light of folk who are increasingly dismissing this frontier of the tech industry as a “bubble.”

The only bubble, or “froth,” to blight Winterrose’s view is Jensen Huang’s continued courting of Bitcoin miners. The GPUs-for-crypto heyday is long over, but the Microsoft tech lead still reckons associated enterprises continue to drink too much from the shallow and depleted GPU well.

In a follow-up Tweet, Winterrose continued to plead the case for the AI founders and startups he supports in his Microsoft role. “The founders need these damn things,” he underlined, still focused on the GPU drought.

The Microsoft for Startups exec ended his social media spill by seemingly calling for some kind of intervention. For promising startups to win the uphill battle, “people with vision, faith, belief, tenacity, and relentlessness, and benevolence,” should be helped.

