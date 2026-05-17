ASML to equip India’s first commercial chip fab — $11 billion Dholera project targets 50,000 wafers a month

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The new Dholera facility will produce chips for automotive, mobile, and AI.

ASML
(Image credit: ASML)

ASML and Tata Electronics have signed a memorandum of understanding to deploy ASML's lithography equipment at India's first front-end semiconductor fab, a 300mm facility under construction in Dholera, Gujarat.

The deal was signed during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Netherlands, with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten also present, and covers lithography tools, talent development, and supply chain support for a fab backed by $11 billion in total investment.

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It was reported last month that civil construction at the Dholera site has reached roughly 50% completion. The project required a major redesign late last year after soil testing found the ground too soft and saline for the original structural plan, though it was said at the time that the changes wouldn’t delay the project’s overall timeline, and trial production is still targeted for later this year.

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Luke James
Luke James
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Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 