Prototype of the ‘world’s first fluid circuit board’ can be physically rewired in less than a minute, startup claims — could make hardware iteration 1,000 times faster than traditional PCB

A deep tech startup has come out of stealth, brandishing a prototype of what it claims to be “the world’s first fluid circuit board.” In an email to Tom’s Hardware, Itera explains that it “uses electrowetting to precisely control liquid metal alloys on a glass substrate using electric fields.” This new PCB design tech means engineers can physically rewire a circuit “in less than a minute,” according to a company press release. Thus, hardware iteration cycles can be 1,000x faster while using actual electronic components with real electrical behavior.

“Software developers have been able to write code, test, and iterate in real time for decades. Itera makes real-time design and iteration possible for hardware too,” said AJ Cooper, CEO and co-founder of Itera. “Hardware has always been hard because it is permanent. Changing it requires time and money. Itera is making hardware easy. For the first time ever, an engineer can change a circuit and test it again before their coffee gets cold.”