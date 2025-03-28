Taiwanese authorities accuse SMIC and allies of poaching engineers

News
By published

90 people have been interviewed in connection with 11 locations across six cities

SMIC
(Image credit: SMIC)

Taiwan is investigating whether Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), China's largest contract chipmaker and the world's third largest foundry, broke local laws by secretly recruiting engineers to get experienced staff and gain insights of Taiwanese semiconductor know how, reports Bloomberg. The investigation is part of a broader crackdown on unauthorized activities by Chinese tech companies in Taiwan, notes Nikkei.

Taiwanese authorities raided 34 different locations in six cities between March 18 and March 28. Officials from the Ministry of Justice examined operations linked to 11 Chinese companies and interviewed over 90 people in connection with suspected breaches of local laws concerning talent poaching by Chinese companies. Most of the companies under investigation are involved in the semiconductor sector. Officials said this operation had been in the planning stages since December.

According to a statement published by Nikkei, around 11 companies, the majority from the semiconductor industry, violated Taiwan's cross-strait regulations. Illegally setting up office without the government's knowledge. Of the 90 interviewees, some were witnesses, while others may have broken the law.

The investigation revealed that SMIC used a company registered in Samoa to discreetly recruit engineers in Taiwan. Authorities also found that several other firms had formed unauthorized local entities to carry out hiring for work on advanced projects, including 'high-performance networking,' which is probably how business media describes silicon photonics, an area that is becoming increasingly important for next-generation AI and HPC datacenters. It is unclear whether these entities are linked to SMIC though./

SMIC has 7nm-class and preps to roll-out 6nm-class process technologies, the best production nodes available in China. It produces chips for Huawei's HiSilicon, which tends to develop competitive offerings for client devices as well as AI servers and general-purpose servers. SMIC and Huawei need technologies like silicon photonics for their next-generation offerings.

However, SMIC is not the only company that allegedly poaches engineers from Taiwanese companies. A company called Clounix was found to have poached a large number of specialists from major companies like Intel and Microsoft. It reportedly first disguised itself as a local company and later as a Singapore-based chip designer to avoid oversight. However, Clounix has financial backing from Ant Group, which is affiliated with Alibaba, which is emerging as a large cloud service provider with its own custom silicon division that develop CPUs and special-purpose ASICs for its broad needs, including general-purpose processing and AI workloads.

Interestingly, Chinese entities were not only interested in advanced semiconductor or processor technologies know how. A company that develops display driver ICs has allegedly set up two offices in Tainan and Hsinchu and conducted remote interviews from China to bring in Taiwanese talent. It is unclear whether they wanted Taiwanese engineers to develop DDICs in China.

SMIC has previously been caught misappropriating TSMC's manufacturing technologies. In the early 2000s it even paid for it after appropriate courts sided with TSMC's allegations. Nowadays the company develops its own fabrication processes, but is eager to poach engineers who has experience with the finest production technologies that are out there.

Huawei is a relatively new player in the semiconductor field. However, it is already known for poaching TSMC employees by offering them a trifold higher salary and other benefits. Chinese producers of semiconductor equipment are also interested to hire Taiwanese engineers who have experience with tools designed by its rivals to help develop its own equipment in China.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

More about tech industry
Google

China's AI data center boom goes bust: Rush leaves billions of dollars in idle infrastructure
TSMC building

TSMC to reportedly speed up fab building in the US, third fab to begin construction this year
Corsair Virtuoso Max

Corsair Virtuoso Max Review: Sounds great, feels... less great
See more latest
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • bigdragon
    Having your employees "poached" tells me your company wasn't compensating them right. Working hours, pay, time off, and working environments are all part of the equation here. The engineers have every right to seek greener pastures as the executives do. Taiwan should investigate the companies losing these engineers.
    Reply
  • Notton
    Yeah, talent poaching has been around since the industrial revolution (1760's).
    There was enough time between then and now to figure out how to prevent it.
    Reply
Most Popular
Cracked road
Nvidia's 50-series laptop launch looks bumpy: slipping ship dates, game crashes, and delayed review units
GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs
$3,700 RTX 5090 GPUs have found new homes after sitting on US retailer's shelves
Intel&#039;s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.
Intel's board gets industry-focused as three directors will not seek re-election — badly needed shift to deeper tech experience
Google
China's AI data center boom goes bust: Rush leaves billions of dollars in idle infrastructure
TSMC building
TSMC to reportedly speed up fab building in the US, third fab to begin construction this year
Intel
Ex-Intel CEO Gelsinger warns TSMC's $165B investment will not restore U.S. semiconductor leadership
New Windows 11 Game Bar Update
Microsoft updates the Windows Game Bar to be more user friendly with PC Handhelds
xtool and snapmaker collaboration
More 3D Printing Leaks: Is a New Tool Changer on the Horizon?
ReFS in Windows 11 preview build installer
New Windows file system option supports up to 35 petabyte volumes — ReFS appears in latest Insider build
RTX 4090 48GB
Blower-style RTX 4090 48GB teardown reveals dual-sided memory configuration — PCB design echoes the RTX 3090