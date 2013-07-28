AOC Updates 16" Portable Display With USB 3, Slim Design

AOC said on Wednesday that it has introduced a new version of its 15.6-inch USB monitor, the AOC E1659FWU. Building on the former E1649FWU model (which last we heard had a price drop), it now supports USB 3.0 and the latest DisplayLink software. This likely means better video output streaming to the display when watching Netflix, YouTube or simply moving the mouse across the extended desktop thanks to USB 3.0's faster speeds. Otherwise, this model is nearly identical to the older version.

As before, this USB display sports a 15.6-inch LED-lit screen with a 1366 x 768 resolution at 60 Hz. It's actually 13 mm thinner than the older model, and easily converts from landscape to portrait mode using a secure, foldable metallic stand. Other hardware specs include a typical brightness of 200 cd/m2, a static contrast ratio of 500:1, a response time of 5 ms, 16.5 million colors, and a maximum power consumption of 7 watts.

"We’re excited to expand the product portfolio with AOC and to power their latest USB 3.0 portable monitor," said John Cummins, Vice President Sales and Marketing for DisplayLink. "The growing diversity of platforms from PC, Ultrabooks, tablets and products like Surface Pro can all benefit from a second display, and the new E1659FWU makes this easy via a single USB cable only."

For those used to working on multiple displays in the home or office, this new USB-based screen is ideal for trips to the local library or a convention's hotel room on the other side of the continent. It comes with its own monitor carry case for complete flexibility when traveling and easily fits in most notebook bags, the company said.

"When developing the new model of our popular 16-inch Portable USB Monitor, we listened to our customers to include updates like a slimmer profile, a protective carrying case and USB 3.0 technology for faster transfer speeds and improved image quality," said Chris Brown, AOC Global Marketing Manager. "We’re happy to continue our relationship with DisplayLink, ensuring interoperability for IT managers with the considerable installed base of DisplayLink enabled devices, while also providing a low power solution perfectly matching our customers’ needs."

Set to ship on August 5, the E1659FWU monitor is now available for pre-sale at Amazon.com for $139 USD.

UPDATE: AOC sent over a list of primary differences between the new model and the previous version:

* Video Input: USB 3.0 vs USB 2.0 in previous model

* 5 ms response time vs. 16 ms in previous model

* Color 16.7M vs. 262K in previous model

* Lower power consumption (now 7 Watts Max.)

* New model is Energy Star and EPEAT compliant

* New model has modern metallic stand; old model has rotating plastic stand

* New model has Smart UI to adjust USB monitor via PC software

* New model is VESA 75 mm Wall Mount Compliant

* Includes a carrying case (this is something that was specifically requested by consumers)

* Much slimmer body (this makes the monitor even more portable and laptop bag ready, another consumer request)