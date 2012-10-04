Trending

Acer Details Iconia W700 Windows 8 11.6-Inch Tablet PC

Prices range from $799 to $999.

After announcing three Windows 8-powered ultrabooks, Acer has detailed the pricing, full specification list, as well as U.S. and Canadian availability of their Iconia W700 Windows 8 tablet.

Due to ship on October 26, there will be three variants of the Iconia W700. Depending on hardware configuration, they'll range from $799 ($749 in Canada) to $999.

The cradle of Acer’s Windows 8 tablets are designed to hold the tablet at a variety of angles and orientations, while all three devices will feature the usual sensors: an electronic compass, gyroscope and accelerometer.


According to Acer, the three tablets can perform a cold boot in just six seconds, with its Bluetooth keyboard making it easier for those who don't wish to type on the touchscreen. A protective case is included in the box, and a Micro-HDMI to VGA adapter are also included.

Acer Iconia W700-6691:

  • Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor w/Turbo Boost up to 2.6 GHz
  • 11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen
  • 4GB of DDR3 RAM
  • Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM
  • 64GB SSD
  • 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera
  • 1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera
  • 1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
  • Up to 9 hours battery life
  • 17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs

Acer Iconia W700-6465:

  • Intel Core i5-3317U 1.7GHz Processor w/Turbo Boost up to 2.6 GHz
  • 11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen
  • 4GB of DDR3 RAM
  • Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM
  • 128GB SSD
  • 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera
  • 1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera
  • 1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
  • Up to 9 hours battery life
  • 17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs

Acer Iconia W700-6607:

  • Intel Core i3-3317U 1.8GHz Processor
  • 11.6″ 1920 x 1080 resolution LED backlit TFT LCD display w/ 10-point multi-touch screen
  • 4GB of DDR3 RAM
  • Intel HD Graphics 4000 w/128MB RAM
  • 64GB SSD
  • 802.11a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.0
  • 5MP, 1080p rear-facing camera
  • 1280×1024, 720p front-facing camera
  • 1 USB 3.0, 1 Micro-HDMI, 1 3.5mm headphone/mic jack
  • Up to 9 hours battery life
  • 17″ (L) x 3.28″ (W) x 9.25″ (H), 2.09 lbs

17 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mikenygmail 05 October 2012 02:41
    MUCH too expensive, resolution far too low. Samsung’s P10 has an 11.8 inch display and 2560x1600 resolution, for much less money.
  • beardguy 05 October 2012 02:43
    Nope.


    Even if the high price is due to this tablet basically being a laptop equivalent, the interface is not good enough to actually be productive (do actual work).
  • mikenygmail 05 October 2012 02:46
    Exactly, it's just an overpriced tablet that doesn't even have a 1080p front facing camera.
    Intel graphics are laughable as well on something this expensive.
  • mikenygmail 05 October 2012 02:51
    The days of overpriced portables are over. All must now be priced at $500 or less, and that must include a reasonably powerful GPU. We need a nice tablet around that price or less with a 1920x1200 or better display and AMD APU or Intel/Nvidia/Whatever equivalent.
    Reply
  • DjEaZy 05 October 2012 03:32
    ... sooo don't give a $#!t....
  • Yargnit 05 October 2012 03:35
    Im confused. Engaget reported the 128GB model had an i3, here the 128GB is listed with the i5. Which is it?
    Reply
  • lpedraja2002 05 October 2012 03:44
    I like this idea, since its Windows 8 it gives a much better experience being a laptop/tablet hybrid. Heck, one might be able to do some decent gaming with a bluetooth mouse, provided those Intel HD 4000 are any good even at lower resolutions.

    I would have also liked for a cheaper device that has a lower resolution screen, more variety for other people, and to make it even better equipped with an AMD APU.
  • teh_chem 05 October 2012 04:08
    I don't like seeing this BS "up to" 9 hours of battery life. How much will actual usage be? Reviews will be quite valuable. Unless there are very very new and novel methods of power-reduction, I can't fathom this battery life for anything remotely resembling practical use--but I am hopefully optimistic.

    I'd really like to know how much video-playback time these get.

    But I have to say, if I needed a productivity device vs. a media consumption device, I'd get a Windows8 tablet in a heartbeat over any of the other tablet offerings. But since my work provides a laptop for work, it's not like I need a personal productivity device for much of anything.

    I hope windows 8 tablets will force some modicum of standards and consistency for android tablets. The advantage of the android platform is also its undoing--diversity in hardware platforms. I have and use my android tablet, but the user experience isn't always the best (that's an understatement).
  • rebel1280 05 October 2012 04:09
    I actually like this, tablet with netbook appeal. 799 a bit high but i would pay 500-650 for this for sure! Though im guessing the SSD and the use of Intel is taking up a HUGE chunk of profit. I dont understand why they dont use AMD APUs :(
  • 05 October 2012 04:20
    The GPU here is Intel HD4000, which runs faster than many AMD APU graphics unit or entry level NVidia GPU. The Intel CPU and Microsoft OS itself has taken a chunk of the cost so it is unlikely Windows 8 tablet will be priced at $500 range. Usability will remain a problem as the touch optimized applications on Windows 8 platform are still way too few. 64GB model will be horrid as Windows OS itself takes up 20GB which leave little room with data. And why there is no microSD card? That will look a lot better than having a USB drive stick to the side.

    Most traditional applications will work better with a keyboard and mouse. Trying to click on those tiny button and menu on a 1920x1080 resolution using finger is an exercise in frustration.
