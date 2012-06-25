Belkin Brings Out Two New 802.11ac Routers

Belkin introduced new 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band AC+ Gigabit routers: the AC1000 DB and the AC1200 DB. Both feature Broadcom's fifth-generation (5G Wi-Fi) 802.11ac chip technology providing speeds up to three times faster than existing 802.11n technology.

"With a majority of video content being consumed on devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets instead of a home computer, today's tech-savvy families have an increasing need for simultaneous connections to multiple devices throughout their homes," said Mike Chen, senior director of Belkin's networking business. "The enhanced speed and expanded coverage of Belkin's AC routers enable families to achieve the truly seamless online experiences they crave."

According to the company, the routers feature built-in IntelliStream QoS technology which automatically prioritizes video and gaming, and reduces loading time on frequently visited sites. MultiBeam technology provides a high-powered signal for maximum coverage across the entire home, and Parental Control (powered by Norton) blocks unsafe and inappropriate content with three available levels of protection.

The routers also feature 4 Gigabit ports each for maximum networks speeds, IPv6 compatibility, and media server technology which enables users to stream DLNA multimedia throughout the home or office. Naturally they're also backwards compatible so that consumers can still access the network until they purchase an 802.11ac device.

"With routers from major vendors as a foundation, the next step is to bring client devices to market. Asus has already announced one laptop, but to truly take advantage of 802.11ac consumers will need access to laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, TVs and more," a Broadcom rep told Tom's. "The excitement around these products has been primarily focused on speed, and rightly so, but as client side devices come online it will become more important for consumers to take advantage of the improvements to power efficiency, capacity and range."

The difference between Belkin's two routers is rather slim. The AC1000 DB provides simultaneous dual-band speeds up to 996 Mbps (300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz + 665 Mbps on 5 GHz) whereas the AC1200 DB provides simultaneous dual-band speeds up to 1166 Mbps (300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz + 867 Mbps on 5 GHz). There's also only a $20 difference in price, as the AC1000 DB (F9K1112) costs $139.99 and the AC1200 DB (F9K1113) costs $159.99.

Belkin said both routers will be available starting at the end June via online at Amazon.com and Belkin.com, and in-store at Best Buy and other select retailers in the U.S.