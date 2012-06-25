Trending

Belkin Brings Out Two New 802.11ac Routers

Belkin has entered the 802.11ac market with two new routers.

Belkin introduced new 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band AC+ Gigabit routers: the AC1000 DB and the AC1200 DB. Both feature Broadcom's fifth-generation (5G Wi-Fi) 802.11ac chip technology providing speeds up to three times faster than existing 802.11n technology.

"With a majority of video content being consumed on devices such as smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets instead of a home computer, today's tech-savvy families have an increasing need for simultaneous connections to multiple devices throughout their homes," said Mike Chen, senior director of Belkin's networking business. "The enhanced speed and expanded coverage of Belkin's AC routers enable families to achieve the truly seamless online experiences they crave."

According to the company, the routers feature built-in IntelliStream QoS technology which automatically prioritizes video and gaming, and reduces loading time on frequently visited sites. MultiBeam technology provides a high-powered signal for maximum coverage across the entire home, and Parental Control (powered by Norton) blocks unsafe and inappropriate content with three available levels of protection.

The routers also feature 4 Gigabit ports each for maximum networks speeds, IPv6 compatibility, and media server technology which enables users to stream DLNA multimedia throughout the home or office. Naturally they're also backwards compatible so that consumers can still access the network until they purchase an 802.11ac device.

"With routers from major vendors as a foundation, the next step is to bring client devices to market. Asus has already announced one laptop, but to truly take advantage of 802.11ac consumers will need access to laptops, desktops, tablets, smartphones, TVs and more," a Broadcom rep told Tom's. "The excitement around these products has been primarily focused on speed, and rightly so, but as client side devices come online it will become more important for consumers to take advantage of the improvements to power efficiency, capacity and range."

The difference between Belkin's two routers is rather slim. The AC1000 DB provides simultaneous dual-band speeds up to 996 Mbps (300 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz + 665 Mbps on 5 GHz) whereas the AC1200 DB provides simultaneous dual-band speeds up to 1166 Mbps (300 Mbps on 2.4 GHz + 867 Mbps on 5 GHz). There's also only a $20 difference in price, as the AC1000 DB (F9K1112) costs $139.99 and the AC1200 DB (F9K1113) costs $159.99.

Belkin said both routers will be available starting at the end June via online at Amazon.com and Belkin.com, and in-store at Best Buy and other select retailers in the U.S.

  • dgingeri 25 June 2012 21:27
    After my experiences with Belkin routers, I won't touch another Belkin product ever again. First the router gave out after only 3 months. This happens, I understand that. Contacting support to get a replacement was difficult. Actually getting them to believe it was bad (hanging and requiring a reboot every two hours or so apparently wasn't good enough.) Then they sent it to the wrong address (They apparently delivered it to 7000 instead of 7500) and charged me for it after they didn't get the replacement back. Apparently, a $90 router at Microcenter requires them to charge me $160 for the replacement. Finally, even after confirming the bad address and the immense overcharge, they still wouldn't refund my $160. I disputed the charge through Visa, explaining the matter, and got my money back. They tried to charge me again, so I disputed it again before it officially hit my account.

    I will never, ever again buy a Belkin product.
  • kcorp2003 25 June 2012 21:37
    which reminds me, the Spectrum war is at a turning point. we are running out of bandwidth in the air by 2014. And by then google glass will have a hard time finding a spectrum for itself. I wish ABC, NBC and FOX would just give or sell their old air waves rights to other companies who can put good use to it.
  • freggo 25 June 2012 22:55
    Adverticle... lots of PR talk and little tech substance.
    For example; what would I get for the $20 difference ?

    I'll wait until THG (or someone else) does a real review on them !
  • warmon6 25 June 2012 22:59
    kcorp2003which reminds me, the Spectrum war is at a turning point. we are running out of bandwidth in the air by 2014. And by then google glass will have a hard time finding a spectrum for itself. I wish ABC, NBC and FOX would just give or sell their old air waves rights to other companies who can put good use to it.
    Err.... this has to do with belkin AC routers because?????
  • spookyman 25 June 2012 23:04
    Belkin makes some crappy devices.
  • warmon6 25 June 2012 23:09
    freggoAdverticle... lots of PR talk and little tech substance.For example; what would I get for the $20 difference ?I'll wait until THG (or someone else) does a real review on them !
    From looking at the spec page, the only thing i can spot for differences is speed (300Mbps (2.4GHz) + 665Mbps (5GHz)) vs. (300Mbps (2.4GHz) + 867Mbps (5GHz)) :/
  • kcorp2003 25 June 2012 23:15
    warmon6Err.... this has to do with belkin AC routers because?????
    just throwing out the thought out there for awareness. Since AC is using a signal spectrum too. innovation is the goal here right? You can't thumb me down for that.
  • SteelCity1981 26 June 2012 00:14
    it's going to take a few years before this technology starts to get fully adopted everywhere. i'll wit until this technologyt is more mature and widely used.
  • nitzero 26 June 2012 00:40
    I had a faulty Belkin router couple of years ago that would freeze every 10 minutes or so, I didn't care to RMA it, I just bought another one and after about two months it died, I tried contacting their support but couldn't get past their reboot the router procedures. My office's ISP also gave us a Belkin router that's fairly unstable and drops connection often with our tablets and notebooks.

    Now I'm a happy owner of an Asus 56U that never froze once in it's life with about 5-7 wireless devices, a lot of p2p, torrent, usenet, gaming, voip. I didn't know finding a good router was so hard, but Belkin never again.
  • adgjlsfhk 26 June 2012 01:19
    I would rather have a reliable brand than a router with a new (and probably glichy) type of transmission that nothing uses. Most of this comes from the fact that although your router is really fast, no internet is as fast, so the router just has to be reliable, not fast.
