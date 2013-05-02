UK's EasyJet Announces Check-in App for Android and iPhone

Most airlines allow travelers to check in electronically, either online or via the special kiosks in the aiport. However, for those that have trouble checking in electronically, there's always a friendly face at the counter that is willing to help. EasyJet is hoping to reduce the number of people checking in at the airport with the launch of a new smartphone application.

The app is available for both Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and the App Store. It allows users to book flights, choose their seats, manage bookings, add flight options (such as extra bags), save account details for future bookings, and track the status of their flights. Though the app doesn't currently support electronic boarding passes, The Telegraph reports that EasyJet is trialing electronic boarding passes this week.

Of course, if you have luggage, you'll still need to visit bag drop to relieve yourself of your heavy suitcases. However, if you've printed off your boarding pass at home and are traveling with only cabin baggage, you can head straight for security. If you're departing from Amsterdam, Edinburg, Manchester, Nice, Southend or Stanstead, you can download your boarding pass to your phone and present it for inspection at the bag drop desk, security, and your gate.