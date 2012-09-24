Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 Ti Specifications Leaked

We've heard that GeForce GTX 650 Ti is set to release on October 9, 2012, which should close the price gap between the recently released GTX 650 and GTX 660. Information coming out of ArabPCWorld shows the upcoming GTX 650 Ti has two disabled streaming multiprocessors (SMXs) on the GK106 GPU, which leaves it with only 576 CUDA cores and TMU count of 48.

(Image credit: ArabPCWorld)



The memory bus width is set at 128-bits with a standard memory amount of 1 GB. The GTX 650 Ti has a memory clock speed of 1350 MHz (5.40 GHz GDDR5-effective), with a memory bandwidth of 86 GB/s. The GPU is clocked at 960 MHz and, like the GTX 650, it doesn't offer a GPU Boost. The GPU is expected to have an 85 W TDP, which requires only one 6-pin power connector to power the card. The pricing is estimated to fall around $159 when released.

Specifications GeForce GTX 660 Ti GeForce GTX 660 GeForce GTX 650 Ti GeForce GTX 650 Chip GK104 GK106 GK106 GK107 CUDA Cores 1344 960 576 384 TMUs 112 80 48 32 ROPs 24 24 24 16 Base Clock 915 MHz 980 MHz 960 MHz 1058 MHz Boost Clock 980 MHz 1033 MHz N/A N/A Memory Configuration 2 GB 2 GB 1 GB 1 GB Memory Speed 6.0 Gbps 6.0 Gbps 5.4 Gbps 5.0 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 144 GB/s 144 GB/s 86 GB/s 80 GB/s Power Connectors 2 x 6-pin 6-pin 6-pin 6-pin TDP 150 W 150 W 85 W 64 W SLI Options 3-way 2-way Unknown N/A Price $299 $229 $149 (estimated) $109

Chart courteous of VideoCardz