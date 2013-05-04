Trending

Noctua Rolls Out PWM Version of NF-A14 140 mm Fan

Noctua has released a PWM version of its NF-A14 140 mm fan, making it ideal for use on water cooling radiators and CPU coolers.

Noctua has finally released a PWM version of its renowned NF-A14 140 mm fan. The fan was intended to be performance oriented with its maximum 1500 RPM top speed, but also subtly quiet with its large blade design.

The original NF-A15 and NF-A14 140 mm fans have already been on the market since 2012 and have received many awards since. The problem with the NF-A15 was that it couldn't be used on water cooling radiators, but the NF-A14 could. It was just never available with a PWM option.

"Our NF-A15 and NF-A14 fans have been very well received by customers and hardware journalists alike, but we got many requests for a square frame PWM version for use as a case fan and on water cooling radiators. We can now meet this demand with the new NF-A14 PWM," said Mag. Roland Mossig, CEO of Noctua.

The NF-A14 PWM features a maximum rotational speed of 1500 RPM, and 1200 RPM with the low-noise adapter. The lowest rotational speed is just 300 RPM. At 1500 RPM the fan produces a static pressure of 2.08 mm of water, and 1.51 mm at 1200 RPM.

The fan features a MTBF (Mean Time Between Failure) of 150,000 hours and packs a six-year warranty. So far, there is no word on its MSRP pricing or official availability.

10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • patrick47018 04 May 2013 04:33
    Seems like a nice relatively quiet fan
    Reply
  • rmpumper 04 May 2013 06:15
    They should really start making some non-turd color fans.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 04 May 2013 06:36
    1500RPM is not performance oriented. 4000RPM + is.
    Reply
  • slomo4sho 04 May 2013 08:56
    Now only if these things didn't cost $30 each...
    Reply
  • christop 04 May 2013 12:00
    Color is wack...
    Reply
  • lostmyclan 04 May 2013 14:03
    :) i have one of those noctua fan on my pc, and what i can say... its perfect. even cooler master thermaltake can do better job than noctua. but the price! worst cooler i have its from spire blue max. even a 1200 rpm make noise.
    Reply
  • warmon6 04 May 2013 14:59
    10757237 said:
    1500RPM is not performance oriented. 4000RPM + is.

    if you really think high RPM is "performance oriented" then i'll direct you to one of these.

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835221017

    Although don't come running to us if you cant "Hear" anymore :p
    Reply
  • erraticfocus 04 May 2013 23:13
    Have 2 of the 80 in my HTPC with the low RPM adapters, fantastic little fans. Also have one of the tower coolers in my gaming rig. awesome stuff all round.
    PWM versions and standard versions of their whole range would be a great lineup IMO.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 05 May 2013 06:47
    10758429 said:
    10757237 said:
    1500RPM is not performance oriented. 4000RPM + is.
    if you really think high RPM is "performance oriented" then i'll direct you to one of these.
    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835221017
    Although don't come running to us if you cant "Hear" anymore :p
    Ha, that's kind of what I had in mind. How about a delta TFB 1212ghe fan? 120mm and somewhere around 200CFM!
    It is very loud but it kicks airse. I use it under the hood of my car for a special project
    http://s909.photobucket.com/user/danwat1234/library/Shocker%20240%20hornblasters%20kit%20on%20Honda%20Civic
    Reply
  • alextheblue 05 May 2013 22:18
    Noctua fans, especially their PWM series, are awesome. They are really superior fans. I don't even mind the colors, I never use windowed cases, I couldn't care less about appearance of internal components. Performance, quality, noise - that's what really matters, and Noctua is the best.
    Unfortunetely, they charge a serious premium for it. I can't typically recommend them for cheaper builds (or any build where maximizing FPS on a fixed budget is the only concern) as a result.
    Reply