MSI Reveals Voice-Activated Motherboards at IDF

Theo Valich over at the Bright Side of News reports that MSI showcased select motherboards at the Intel Developer Forum which featured a unique add-on PCIe x1 card enabling voice control.

According to the report, the add-on card contains mic/line input jacks and connects to a header labeled "JDLED3" that's already available on some MSI motherboards on the market. The add-on is also driven by the company's Voice Genie software which tracks voice patterns so that users can perform basic control functions.

"For instance, to turn the computer on, user needs to say 'MSI Big Bang Power On,' and to shut it down the user only needs to say 'Power Off MSI Big Bang' (in case of MSI's Big Bang motherboard)," Theo reports. "You can also 'Open Control Panel,' 'Open Browser' and customize the commands. For instance, you can start the computer with a customized theme such as 'Open thyself Sesame' or 'Warp One Engage,' but bear in mind that shutting the computer down will require a reverse order of words (hence the MSI Big Bang Power On - Power Off MSI Big bang)."

Other than what was seen at the show, MSI has remained tight-lipped on the board, and there's no known release date at this time. Still, the company promises that the accessory will be available at a "more than affordable" price whenever it decides to appear on the market.