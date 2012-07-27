Report: AMD Prepares Athlon II X4 CPUs for Socket FM2

We first got our hands on the elusive A-Series Trinity processors in June just to later learn that the processor won't hit retail until later this year. As we wait for Trinity's release, we are learning more about the upcoming Athlon II X4 processors based on the "Piledriver" architectural.

AMD is planning a trio of quad-core Athlon II X4 processors in the socket FM2 package. All three models will be based on "Piledriver" architecture, with quad CPU cores and 4 MB L2 cache. The Athlon II X4 730 and 740 have a TDP of 65 Watt, operating at 2.8 GHz and 3.2 GHz respectively. Athlon II 750K will be clocked at 3.4 GHz, have a 100 Watt TDP, and may come with an unlocked clock multiplier.

Model Cores Frequency L2 cache TDP Athlon II X4 730 4 2.8 GHz 4 MB 65 Watt Athlon II X4 740 4 3.2 GHz 4 MB 65 Watt Athlon II X4 750K 4 3.4 GHz 4 MB 100 Watt

Socket FM1 Athlon II processors have a disabled integrated graphics core. We expect to see this trend to continue with the FM2 Athlon II processors, potentially creating some confusion with these processors at its expected price point. As a "budget" processor, does it make sense to have the intergrated graphics disabled requiring users to use a discrete GPU? Doesn't that defeat the purpose of a "budget" build with the added cost of a discrete GPU? Tell us what you think in the comments below!