AMD Posts Catalyst 13.12 WHQL Graphics Driver

AMD has been on a long streak of releasing its 13.11 Beta drivers, and now, after tweaking and tuning the driver, it has released the Catalyst 13.12 WHQL certified driver. The driver brings support for all graphics cards ranging from the R7 240 up to the R9 290 to a WHQL-certified driver, but also brings a number of performance improvements as well as big fixes.

Below you'll find the feature highlights of this driver release, as published by AMD:

Feature Highlights

​Support for the following new products:

AMD Radeon R9 290, 280, and 270 Series

AMD Radeon R7 260, 250, and 240 Series

​Improved AMD CrossFire​ scaling for the following game titles:

Call of Duty: Ghosts (multiplayer component)

Splinter Cell Blacklist

Saints Row 4

Metro Last Light

​New AMD Enduro Technology profiles for the following game titles:

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Need for Speed Rivals

Total War​: Rome 2

Battlefield 4

Saints Row 4

Splinter Cell Blacklist

FIFA 14

​Support For AMD CrossFire frame pacing

Frame pacing ensures that frames rendered across multiple GPUs in an AMD CrossFire configuration will be displayed at an even and regular pace

Frame pacing is enabled through the AMD Catalyst Control Center, or on a per application basis

Frame pacing is supported on DirectX 10 and DirectX 11 applications using resolutions up to (and including) 2560 x 1600 on a single display

Resolved Issues

May resolve intermittent black screens or display loss observed on some AMD Radeon R9 290X and AMD Radeon R9 290 graphics cards

Resolves intermittent crashes seen in legacy DirectX 9 applications

AMD Radeon R9 290 Series -- Power Tune update to reduce variance of fan speed / RPM

PCI-E bus speed is no longer set to x1 on the secondary GPU when running in an AMD CrossFire configuration

Resolves incorrect HDMI Audio Driver information being listed in the AMD Catalyst Control Center

Resolves AMD Steady Video option being grayed out in the AMD Catalyst Control Center

Resolves intermittent flickering seen on some AMD Radeon R9 270X graphics cards

Resolves graphics corruption issues found in Starcraft

Resolves image corruption seen in Autodesk Investor 2014

Resolves flickering water corruption found in World of Warcraft

Resolves intermittent black screen when resuming from an S3/S4 sleep-state if the display is unplugged during the sleep-state on systems supporting AMD Enduro Technology

Resolves intermittent crashes experienced with Battlefield 4 on Windows 8-based systems

Resolves the display turning green when using Windows Media Player to view HD .avi format video in an extended desktop configuration

Resolves Metro applications experiencing frame drops during playback of interlaced video content

Resolves video playback corruption of .wmv format files in Windows Media Player

The driver is available for download here from AMD.