Latest AMD Driver Adds Support For 'Civilization VI,' Fixes Graphical Corruption In 'Titanfall 2'

A new driver is available for AMD GPU users to download. The latest Radeon Software Crimson Edition, which is version 16.11.4, adds support for Civilization VI.

According to the release notes, the new driver also fixed two issues, one of which was specific to the PC version of Titanfall 2. Those with Radeon R9 Fury series GPUs might have suffered “minor graphical corruption” when they were inside a Titan, but it seems the issue was fixed. In addition, the driver also repaired a problem with H.264 playback on browsers with hardware acceleration when a game was running simultaneously. However, there are still some lingering issues with the driver, so be sure to check the list below and see if your favorite games are affected.

A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application Raptr has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.Doom may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.Flickering may be experience while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.

To download the latest software, visit AMD’s driver page.

