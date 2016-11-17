Latest AMD Driver Adds Support For 'Civilization VI,' Fixes Graphical Corruption In 'Titanfall 2'

A new driver is available for AMD GPU users to download. The latest Radeon Software Crimson Edition, which is version 16.11.4, adds support for Civilization VI.
According to the release notes, the new driver also fixed two issues, one of which was specific to the PC version of Titanfall 2. Those with Radeon R9 Fury series GPUs might have suffered “minor graphical corruption” when they were inside a Titan, but it seems the issue was fixed. In addition, the driver also repaired a problem with H.264 playback on browsers with hardware acceleration when a game was running simultaneously. However, there are still some lingering issues with the driver, so be sure to check the list below and see if your favorite games are affected.
A few game titles may fail to launch, experience performance issues or crash if the third party application Raptr has its game overlay enabled. A workaround is to disable the overlay if this is experienced.Doom may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.DOTA 2 may experience a crash when launched using the Vulkan™ API on some Graphics Core Next products.Flickering may be experience while playing Overwatch in the main menu or viewing character models using AMD CrossFire mode.FIFA 17 may experience an application hang or black screen on launch for some select Hybrid Graphics or AMD PowerXpress mobile configurations.H.264 content may experience blocky corruption when streaming using P2P content players on some Radeon RX 400 series graphics products.
To download the latest software, visit AMD’s driver page.
A fair answer would be that "support for Civ6" means fixing a bug or performance issue that no one else has run in to before, and most people don't want to hear the detailed answer.. but that still leaves the question why it wasn't already fixed in the driver when Civ6 was being developed and tested.
As a specific item, if it's an SLI profile, it seems to me as an engineer that the sli profile should come with the game and not require a new driver. If it's coming from AMD, then millions of people who never run Civ6 are downloading and installing data specific to it. That seems sub-optimal.
AMD has better driver support than Nvidia at the moment.
https://www.techpowerup.com/227881/users-report-multiple-issues-with-geforce-375-86-whql-drivers
Windows 10 Open Issues
Game crashes pointing to
ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. Severe flickering and a trailing mouse pointer seen in the
game on the Ansel UI when the application is launched with SLI enabled. For Honor silently crashes if intro video is skipped and instant
replay is on. Level loading hangs in Gears of War 4. The graphics card is not detected
upon installing the driver. Driver install/overinstall requires reboot. Installer prompts for reboot during express overinstall of 372.69 driver on
372.54. Quantum Break window either remains blank or freezes in game scene in
windowed mode. Assassins Creed – Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on
game character faces. Surround Display icon disappears after rotate mode set to portrait. Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is
played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. Display driver stopped responding while running benchmark LuxBall
HDR (Simple Bechmark:217K triangles). Blank screen observed on an ASUS Tiled display when system
resumes from shutdown or hibernation with Fast boot option enabled from BIOS.
Windows 8.1 Open Issues
While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the
monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the
Windows control panel.
Windows 8 Open Issues
The NVIDIA Control Panel video color settings have no effect on
YouTube flash video playback within Internet Explorer 10.
Windows 7 Open Issues
Street Fighter V performance drop (pause and play) observed when the game is
played at 4K resolution with SLI enabled. While a stereoscopic 3D video with stereoscopic 3D enabled is played, the
monitor refresh rate switches to 60 Hz after changing the resolution using the
Windows control panel.
This are all the issues that Nvidia is currently facing .So your argument is invalid.
You're probably right... thanks for adding in your perspective. I admit I was thinking like an engineer, not like a marketing person.