AMD Releases Five Carrizo Mobile APUs, Cuts Price On Desktop Kaveri

AMD wasn't joking when it said its Carrizo-based chips were about to start shipping. Today, AMD told us that the latest APUs are already available in Greater China and will begin to spread across the world. At the same time, desktop APUs not based on Carrizo are getting a price cut.

AMD has posted the specs for the first five of these mobile APUs to be released. As of yet, it is impossible to tell how performance has changed compared to current AMD mobile APUs, and we don't know any details about the GPUs inside, but we do know they are DX12-compatible. We also have the TDP, core counts and clock speed.

ModelTDPMax DDR3CPU CoresCPU Clock (Max/Base)L2 Cache
AMD A8-7410 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R5 Graphics12-25W1866 MHz4Up to 2.5 GHz2 MB
AMD A6-7310 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R4 Graphics12-25W1600 MHz4Up to 2.4 GHz2 MB
AMD A4-7210 Quad-Core APU with AMD Radeon R3 Graphics12-25W1600 MHz4Up to 2.2 GHz2 MB
AMD E2-7110 APU with AMD Radeon Graphics2-15W1600 MHz4Up to 1.8 GHz2 MB
AMD E1-7010 APU with AMD Radeon Graphics10W1333 MHz2Up to 1.5 GHz1 MB

With the exception of one model, the AMD E1-7010, all of these new APUs use quad-core designs and have 2 MB L2 cache, and the TDP on each bottoms out at 12W across the line.

Surprisingly, there are no chips with a TDP higher than 25W, but AMD said that Carrizo will be coming on FX processors, too. If higher power/performance chips come out later, they will likely be in the FX line.

Though Carrizo at this time is a mobile-only product, AMD dropped prices on its desktop APUs, too.

A-Series APU ModelProcessor Turbo FrequencyProcessor GraphicsCompute CoresTDP/ Configurable TDPSupported FeaturesSuggested Retail Price ($USD)
A10-7850K4.0 GHzRADEON R712(4 CPU + 8 GPU)95W / 65W / 45WFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$127
A10-78003.9 GHzRADEON R712(4 CPU + 8 GPU)65W / 45W OptimizedFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$127
A10-7700K3.8 GHzRADEON R710(4 CPU + 6 GPU)95WFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$117
A8-7650K3.8 GHzRADEON R710(4 CPU + 6 GPU)95WFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$95
A8-76003.8 GHzRADEON R710(4 CPU + 6 GPU)65W / 45W OptimizedFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$85
A6-7400K3.9 GHzRADEON R56(2 CPU + 4 GPU)65W / 45W OptimizedFreeSync, Windows10 readiness, DirectX 12, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 2.0, AMD Mantle, HSA Features$60
A4-73004.0 GHzRADEON HD-8470DN/A65WWindows10 readiness, DirectX 11.2, OpenGL 4.4, OpenCL 1.2$42

These APUs have been out for over a year now, but they still see some pretty substantial cuts from their original price. The A10-7850K dropped $46 down to $127, while the A10-770K dropped $35 (to $117), and the A8-7600 dropped $34 (to $85), just to name a few.

We should see these new price cuts and Carrizo APUs reflected in the market very soon.

15 Comments Comment from the forums
  • SylentVyper 07 May 2015 17:47
    Finally, a price that make APUs actually worth it for value-oriented buyers. Before, it was cheaper and better to get a 760k with a $90-$100 GPU, but at $127, the 7850k is actually worth it.
  • Wisecracker 07 May 2015 17:52
    Inquiring minds would be interested in knowing what AMD did with all that die real estate saved with the Excavator dense libraries on Carrizo (and, Carrizo-L with the Puma cores).

    R5 mobility Radeons have 5CUs ... the low-watt Temash/Kabini/Beema/Mullins APUs have 2CUs. Safe to say (did I just 'whammy' myself? :)) we'll see a major bump in graphics performance -- thumping the Atom 'Trails' and going toe-to-toe with the Haswell/Broadwell ULVs ...



  • Larry Litmanen 07 May 2015 17:53
    AMD has a very confusing line up, they seriously need to redo their naming.

    FX is top of the line, but after that you have Athlon and Sempron as CPUs and APUs and Phenom II and Athlon II as CPUs alone, plus you have A series APUs.

  • de5_Roy 07 May 2015 18:10
    the socs in the list seem to be carrizo-L apus powered by puma+ cores (likely updated jaguar cores with turbo core, dual channel memory controller and faster memory support).

    excavator powered carrizo (non-L) apus will have TDP up to 35w and FX 8xxxP type model numbers.
  • Onus 07 May 2015 18:43
    We have a lot of chatter coming from AMD now. I hope they realize this could be it. If they've cried wolf, I'd say they're done. If they really have produced something decent, then I say good for them, hopefully it means Engineering has Marketing on a short leash.
  • ak47jar3d 07 May 2015 19:16
    Those apus seems very efficient, could I have one on my phone? :wahoo:
  • Darkk 07 May 2015 19:45
    I actually have few current APUs in my servers at home and thanks to their low TDP I can leave them running 24/7 without making much of a dent in my power bill. Very efficient CPU (APU) setup. Glad to see newer models coming out.
  • irish_adam 07 May 2015 21:18
    Nah its Zen coming out next year that will make or break them. If that cant compete with intel then they are screwed

    Nah its Zen coming out next year that will make or break them. If that cant compete with intel then they are screwed
  • Wisecracker 08 May 2015 00:10
    Nah its Zen coming out next year that will make or break them. If that cant compete with intel then they are screwed

    Not really ... unless the Zen arch 'pooches' the APU advances made from Llano to Kaveri, along with the "Cat Core' SOC APUs, including the new Carrizo with Excavator dense libraries.

    The desktop PC is dying a slow death. Mobile/handheld will continue to expand at the expense of desktop.

    AMD (rightfully) pivoted -- but it's very difficult when Chipzilla subsidizes the low-watt mobility side to the tune of billions of dollars each year. I smell an anti-trust stink on the horizon if this continues ...

    AMD will sink or swim on the ARM ISA on the enterprise side.

  • jasonelmore 08 May 2015 04:24
    Nah its Zen coming out next year that will make or break them. If that cant compete with intel then they are screwed

    Not really ... unless the Zen arch 'pooches' the APU advances made from Llano to Kaveri, along with the "Cat Core' SOC APUs, including the new Carrizo with Excavator dense libraries.

    The desktop PC is dying a slow death. Mobile/handheld will continue to expand at the expense of desktop.

    AMD (rightfully) pivoted -- but it's very difficult when Chipzilla subsidizes the low-watt mobility side to the tune of billions of dollars each year. I smell an anti-trust stink on the horizon if this continues ...

    AMD will sink or swim on the ARM ISA on the enterprise side.

    AMD will sink or swim on the GPU and CPU side. To much competition to do anything meaningful in Servers. The Market is very saturated, and if you dont think Intel and IBM can cut power down to ARM levels in the next 3 years, your crazy.

    Their ARM is cool and all, and will probably sell ok to a few data centers, but it's totally unproven that ARM cores are wanted in the enterprise sector.. it's really a ARM LLC pipedream.
