AMD Lists Four Ryzen 4700S Desktop Kits in New Regulatory Filing

AMD today filed its latest listing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and inside we see the AMD 4700S desktop kit. This could mean that the kit, which is suspected to feature the same SoC as the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and is currently only available to OEMs and in China, could soon be available as a standalone product.

The Ryzen 4700S is a PC kit built around a Mini-ITX motherboard and an AMD SoC based on the Zen 2 architecture. The Ryzen 4700S CPU has 8 CPU cores and 16 threads and can boost up to 3.2 GHz, the CPU uses Zen2 IP to form the design. There is also 8MB of L3 cache and 4MB of L2 cache inside the SoC.

The chip's integrated GPU (iGPU) is disabled. The board has a PCIe 2.0 x16 slot, wired for x4 electrically, for which AMD recommends one of the following GPUs: Radeon 550, RX 550, RX 560, RX 570, RX 580, and RX 590 from AMD and Nvidia's GeForce GT 710, GT 1030, GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1060.

The SoC is attached to 8GB or 16GB of SK Hynix GDDR6 memory running at 14 Gbps, placed underneath the board. AMD A77E Fusion Controller Hub (FCH) is present to control the happenings and flows through the board.

The EEC listing means that AMD could have enough faulty PS5 SoCs to consider selling them outside the Chinese market. Companies tend to register products with the EEC well ahead of their actual release, and there's no guarantee that these products will indeed be imported to one of the countries within the EAEU. This could be the case with the 4700S, as the product is only starting to roll out in China.

The listing notes four different SKUs in box or non-box variants: 100-900000004, 100-190000004BOX, 100-900000005. and 100-190000005BOX. We're not sure what the differences are, but it's possible that the100-900000004 version could ship with 8GB of GDDR6, while the 100-900000005 is a16GB variant.